Alopecia Medication(Hair Loss) Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

This report presents a study of the Alopecia Medication(Hair Loss) Market for the review period 2026. It also includes a market factor analysis comprising Porter’s five-factor analysis and supply chain analysis. A segmental breakdown of the market is added for a deeper understanding of the market mechanism.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Regulatory approvals along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.

The noted participants of the market have been studied in details in this report for covering an in-depth share analysis of the Alopecia Medication(Hair Loss) Market. The analysis includes an assessment of the growth strategies implemented by these players in the market. Some of these strategies are mergers & acquisition, collaboration, rising investments, partnership, product portfolio development, etc. In addition, the increasing research & development activities are further expected to impact the growth of the Alopecia Medication(Hair Loss) Market favorably in the forthcoming years.

Global Alopecia Medications Market – Market Dynamics

The global Alopecia Medications market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of the Alopecia worldwide. According to National Alopecia Areata Foundation, Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune disease that occurs in males and females of all ages and races, but onset most often occurs in childhood and approximately 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata at some point in their lives. A meta-analysis study suggests that androgenetic alopecia, a genetically predetermined disorder due to excessive response to androgens, affects up to 50% of males and females. Furthermore, various launch, approvals, and pipeline of alopecia medications products are expected to drive the growth of market For instance, in January 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals received a Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for its unique product CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor for the medications of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. However, the patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs and side effects associated with the available hair loss medications therapies may hinder the market progress over the forecast period.

Global Alopecia Medications Market – Segment Analysis

By Alopecia type, the global Alopecia market is segmented into androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, ciatricial alopecia, traction alopecia, and alopecia totalis. The androgenetic alopecia segment is the most significant share owing to it high prevalence among the different types of alopecias. Androgenetic alopecia is a common form of hair loss in both men and women. In men, this condition is also known as male-pattern baldness. According to the American Hair Loss Association, androgenetic alopecia accounts for over 95% of hair loss in men.

By Drug type, the global Alopecia market is segmented into minoxidil, finasteride, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants (cyclosporine, and others). The Finasteride holds a significant segment for the medications of alopecia. However, the U.S. FDA proved two drugs Minoxidil, and finasteride to treat Alopecia and the American Hair Loss Association recommends the use of minoxidil in patients who have not responded to finasteride medications. Hence the Minoxidil segment is fast rising.

By Gender, the global Alopecia market is segmented into male and female. Males hold a substantial segment. According to American Hair Loss Association (AHLA) by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss, and by the age 50, approximately 85% of men have significantly thinning hair and females make up 40% of American hair loss sufferers.

Every key micro and macroeconomic factor has been assessed in this report for throwing light on the drivers an restraints. Quantification of the magnitude of impact of these factors on the market valuation is also included in the report for keeping the client ahead of the curve.

The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Alopecia Medication(Hair Loss) Market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.

Cutting edge algorithms and research methodologies are leveraged for the extrapolation of market shifts. A detailed research method (including both primary & secondary) has been undertaken for the collection of data. The primary sources include interviews with top-level executives across the value chain (CEOs, VPs, MDs, etc.), surveys, questionnaires, etc. And, the secondary sources referred to are SEC filings, whitepaper references, published reports, governments documents, etc. The collected data is passed through a multi-layer verification process for assuring the quality of the insight offered. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized for ensuring the authenticity and credibility of the valuations of the markets and segments.

