Almond Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Almond is a type of edible nuts that with shell or shelled-less, it is the seed of almond tree. Now the almond is mainly harvest in California, United States.

This report studies the Almond Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

USA, Australia, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, etc. are the leading producers in 2016/2017 in the world, and USA, Australia are the most important exporter. About 80% of the Almond is made by the USA all over the world.

Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Patrocinio Lax and Sran Family Orchards are the key players in the global Almond market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2016/2017.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Almond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Almond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 8180 million US$ in 2024, from 6140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds

Blue Diamond

Panoche Creek Packing

Spycher Brothers

Select Harvest

Mariani Nut Company

Waterford Nut Co

Treehouse

Belehris Estates

California Gold Almonds

Hilltop Ranch

Harris Family Enterprises

V.Enterprise

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Patrocinio Lax

Sran Family Orchards

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shelled Type

In shell Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Edible

Food Processing

Kitchen Ingredients

Highlights of the Global Almond report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Almond market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Almond market.

Chapter 1, to describe Almond Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Almond , with sales, revenue, and price of Almond , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Almond , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Almond market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Almond sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

