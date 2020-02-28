ALMOND BUTTER MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Almond Butter Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Almond Butter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Almond butter is a food paste made from almonds. Almond butter may be crunchy or smooth, and is generally “stir” (susceptible to oil separation) or “no-stir” (emulsified). Almond butter may be either raw or roasted, describing the almonds themselves prior to grinding. It is recommended that almond butter be refrigerated once opened to prevent spoilage and oil separation.

Almond Butter is typical an alternative to other spreads, and fillings for chocolate, cereal bars, confectionary and bakeries. Almond Butter in USA is mainly produced in California, since most of raw Material—Almond is produced here.

The biggest consumers are still commercial use, more and more individual persons turn to make DIY Almond Butter at home, as most commercial produced almond butter are roasted type, high nutrition of raw Almond Butte type is more attractive.

The global Almond Butter market is valued at 610 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Almond Butter market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Almond Butter in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Almond Butter in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Almond Butter market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Almond Butter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

JUSTIN’S

Barney Butter

Maranatha

Futter’s Nut Butters

Once Again Nut Butter

EdenNuts Inc.

Cache Creek Foods

Zinke Orchards

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nuts’N More

Market size by Product

Raw Almond Butter

Roasted Almond Butter

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Almond Butter Manufacturers

Almond Butter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Almond Butter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

