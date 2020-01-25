Allyl Isothiocyanate Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Allyl isothiocyanate is a chemical compound that contains sulfur. It is a colorless oil having a pungent odor. Allyl isothiocyanate is soluble in organic solvents such as benzene and alcohol, and is insoluble in water. Allyl isothiocyanate can be obtained from mustard seeds, but commercially it is produced by the reaction of allyl chloride and potassium thiocyanate. Allyl Isothiocyanate is used in various sectors such as food, pharmaceutical, dyes and intermediates, agrochemical, and aromatherapy. Allyl isothiocyanate is a flavouring agent used in various kind of dishes. The flavor of Allyl Isothiocyanate is like mustard. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has permitted Allyl isothiocyanate to be directly added in food for human consumption. Due to an increase in the demand for this product in various sectors, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns in the upcoming period.

Applications of Allyl Isothiocyanate in Various Sectors

Globally, the demand for allyl isothiocyanate is increasing in the food sector. In the food industry, allyl isothiocyanate is used as a flavoring agent in various dishes. In addition, it is used as a bacteriocide, nematocide, and insecticide, for crop protection. Allyl isothiocyanate is also used in chemical laboratories to derive various another compounds such as allylamine, by the hydrolysis of Allyl Isothiocyanate. Allyl isothiocyanate has wide applications in different sectors including food, pharmaceutical, and dyes and intermediates. Also, allyl isothiocyanate is used as edible oil, fumigants, synthetic oil, and also in aromatherapy. Thus, with a wide range of applications of allyl isothiocyanate, the market for allyl isothiocyanate is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market: Key Players

Some of the major producers and suppliers operating in the allyl isothiocyanate market are International Agro Oil Industries Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Manishankar Oils Pvt Ltd, Organica Feinchemie GmbH Wolfen, Krrish Enterprise, Debye Scientific Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Aurum Pharmatech LLC, Merck Schuchardt OHG, Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Worldyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Merck Schuchardt OHG, Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, and Berje Inc. Except them, an increasing number of chemical manufacturers are showing their keen interest in introducing allyl isothiocyanate into their product portfolio, which is also expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:-

The increasing consumption of oily foods is significantly boosting the consumption of allyl isothiocyanate globally. As allyl isothiocyanate is used in edible oils, the consumption of the same is expected to increase widely. Allyl isothiocyanate has a wide variety of applications in the food sector, as a food additive and edible oil it enhances the taste of foods, people are becoming habitual to flavourful and oily foods, mostly in India and the nearby regions which are escalating the demand for Allyl Isothiocyanate. Also, allyl isothiocyanate has applications in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries as pesticide and insecticide to protect plants, which is an additionally contributes to the growth of the allyl isothiocyanate market. Bound to the above factors, it is expected that the global allyl isothiocyanate market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market: Regional Outlook

Major demand for allyl isothiocyanate is from Latin America, North America, and European countries. Major producers of allyl isothiocyanate are based in the U.S., China, and India. The demand for allyl isothiocyanate is increasing in the food sector, which is expected to boost the market of Allyl isothiocyanate. Increase in the number of research laboratories is also expected to boost the demand for allyl isothiocyanate globally during the forecast period.