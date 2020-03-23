Allyl Chloride Market By Major Players, Volume, Demand,& Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The growth in demand for organochlorides derived from propylene is expected to favor the allyl chloride market. Reports that appraise the chemicals and materials industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that assess the market development and prospects. The market is projected to attain revenue levels touching USD 2,845.1 million by 2023. The market is forecasted to gain a CAGR of 4.11% by the summation of the forecast period.

The market is developing at an escalated pace due to use in a broad range of applications. The increased demand for the pharmaceutical industry is expected to promote the growth of the allyl chloride market. The demand for generic migraine medicines motivates the growth of the allyl chloride market. The escalated demand being observed by construction, electrical & electronics, marine, aerospace, and automotive. Use of allyl chloride in distributing freshwater to residential and commercial units is expected to boost the development of the market. Moreover, the demand for epoxy resins is also expected to encourage the market for allyl chloride in the coming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the allyl chloride market is carried out on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the allyl chloride market is segmented into allyl amines, water treatment chemicals, allyl sulfonates, epichlorohydrin, glycidyl ether, and others. On the basis of region, the allyl chloride market is segmented into Europe, APAC, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis

The enhancement of the distribution channels is projected to motivate market growth relatively. The conducive nature of the monetary and fiscal policies is likely to lead to solid growth in the market. Moreover, the rise in International transactions is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the market considerably. The positive effect exerted by governments in the development of the market is expected to guide the market towards sound progress in the coming years. The disequilibrium noticed in the forces that are backing the growth of the market is expected to lead to a relatively slow pace of the growth. The global economies are reacting to the market forces by implementing favorable policies and cutbacks so as prevent a slowdown in the progress of the market. The changes in the income levels globally are contributing to the growth of the market. The rise in individual discretionary spending is anticipated to lead to the progress of the market.

Key Players For Allyl Chloride Market

Rizho Lanxing Chemical Industry Co.Ltd. (China)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Olin Corporation (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Kashima Chemical Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Gelest Inc. (U.S.)

Osaka Soda (Japan)

Alfa Aesar (U.S.)

DowDuPont (U.S.)

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the allyl chloride market consists of regions such as Europe, APAC, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, the APAC region is projected to direct the allyl chloride market in the forecast period owing to the prevalence of significant producers of epichlorohydrin in China. The demand for the derivative across end-user industries amongst the rapid industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to enhance the regional growth. China and Japan are the principal manufacturers of the chemical and can add tremendously to the regional market. The Europe allyl chloride market is anticipated to observe a rise in growth due to the speedy development of plastics, polymers, and other chemicals. The strict policies concerning the manufacturing of the chemicals can pose a threat to the market. Conversely, the North American region is projected to accrue a momentous demand thanks to the increased requirement of chemical intermediates.

