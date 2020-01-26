Allergy Diagnostics Market – Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel the Market

Efforts by Various Organizations to Generate Awareness on Allergic Diagnostics Bodes Well for Market

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for allergic diagnostics is obviously the increasing instances of ailments resulting from allergies. This, in turn, is a result of the surging pollution worldwide. The rising cases of allergies worldwide has warranted the need for better diagnostics procedures leveraging latest technologies.

Hampering the market, on the other hand, is the lack of knowledge about the various diagnostic procedures in inhabitants of developing and underdeveloped nations. Nevertheless, the market for allergic diagnostics is expected to grow at a healthy clip in the next couple of years because of the increasing initiatives by government and non-governmental organizations to generate awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions, and also because of the supportive reimbursement policies.

A recent report on the market for allergic diagnostics published by Transparency Market Research finds that it would rise at a solid 12.80% CAGR during 2016 and 2024. At this rate, the market’s projected worth would become US$3.8 bn by 2024-end, predicts the report.

Affordability of Consumables Results in their Higher Sales

Some of the key products in the market for allergic diagnostics are consumables, assay kits, and instruments. Among those, the segment of consumables far surpasses the other two vis-à-vis market share – at present it holds about half the share. Going forward too, it is expected to retain its leading position mainly because of high production volumes and the resulting lower costs.

Depending upon the type of allergens, the market is segmented into food allergens, inhaled allergens, drug allergens, and others. Of those, the inhaled allergens serve to generate maximum demand for allergic diagnostics.

The two prominent tests in the market for allergic diagnostics are in-vitro tests and in-vivo tests. Between them, the in-vivo tests is seeing greater traction because of their affordability, hassle-free procedures, and high degree of efficiency. In the near future too, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance.

