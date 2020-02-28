Algae Supplements Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2027

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “algae supplements market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Algae Supplements Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019 to 2027 | Key Players are DIC Corporation, Vitamin Discount Center, Herbal Terra LLC, Algae Health Science, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the algae supplements market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The algae supplements market reflected growth at a CAGR of over 5% during the period, 2013 to 2018 . Gains in the algae supplements industry are primarily driven by the changing dietary patters of consumers and the upward trend of health & wellness.

of over during the period, to . Gains in the algae supplements industry are primarily driven by the changing dietary patters of consumers and the upward trend of health & wellness. Revenues from the algae supplements market surpassed US$ 800 Mn in 2018 and is further projected to exhibit a Y-O-Y growth of over 6% in 2019 .

in and is further projected to exhibit a growth of over in . North America has remained a lucrative market for algae supplements, underpinned in part by the burgeoning demand for algae-based products in the region.

APEJ is likely to emerge as a high-growth market for algae supplements, upheld by evolving consumer lifestyles and changing dietary patterns across emerging economies in the region.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Algae Supplements Market?

Algae supplement sales have been significantly driven by the increasing consumer demand for plant-based nutrition sources.

Soaring demand for macro- & micro-algal foods, on account of their functional benefits that extend beyond conventional considerations of health and nutrition, is predominantly fuelling investments in algae supplements development and production.

Evidently a natural source of proteins and antioxidants, algae supplements continue to gain popularity in line with demand for plant-based lipids and proteins, along with growing technological advances in algae production and harvesting.

Anti-aging effects, and better maintenance of digestive tract, are some of the key benefits of the algae supplements fuelling their adoption among consumers worldwide.

Millennials have enhanced access to health-related information and are increasingly opting for a broader set of health & wellness solutions, including the non-conventional products. This, in turn, is creating favorable circumstances for large-scale adoption of algae supplements.

Founded in 1992, Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd. is based in Izumo, Japan. The company is a subsidiary of the Daesang Corporation and offers a wide-range of chlorella-based nutritional healthcare supplements. Algae-based products account for a significant pie of the company’s overall revenue share.

Cyanotech Corporation

Founded in 1983, the Cyanotech Corporation is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The company actively engages in the cultivation, followed by development and sales, of natural solutions derived from microalgae meant for nutrition. The company is chiefly focused on development of Spirulina- and Astaxanthin- associated products.

Key players operating in the algae supplements market, as profiled in the report, include Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.,Ltd., DIC Corporation, Vitamin Discount Center, Herbal Terra, LLC, Algae Health Science, Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Algae Health Science, Holistic Herbal Solutions, LLC Pharmavite LLC, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Nutress B.V., and others.

The diet of vegetarian and vegan population limits them in meeting the requirement for DHA and omega-3 fats, which are highly instrumental in maintaining a sound cognitive and cardiovascular health. Algal oil supplements are gaining centerstage as ideal sources of DHA and omega-3 fats. As the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA have been well-researched & well-established, vegetarian consumers are showing high preference for algal oil supplements to include in their regular diets. In addition, multiple health benefits of algal oil supplements, such as benefits for eye health, cognitive well-being, and cardiovascular health, are further upholding the demand for algal oil supplements.

