ALGAE PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2022

Algae Products are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Microalgae include both cyanobacteria, (similar to bacteria, and formerly called “blue-green algae”) as well as green, brown and red algae. (There are more varieties of microalgae, but these are the main ones.)
Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Algae Products in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Alltech
Cyanotech
DIC Corporation
Seaweed Energy Solutions
Sapphire
Solazyme
Algae Farms
PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima
PT. Agarindo Bogatama
Karagen Indonesia
TAAU Australia
Algatechologies
FEBICO
Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company
Everyone Excellent Algae
Gather Great Ocean Algae
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Shengbada Biology
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Eucheuma
Laminaria Japonica
Gracilaria
Undaria Pinnatifida
Porphyra
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Animal & Aquaculture Feed
Biofuels & Bioenergy
Food
Chemicals
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Algae Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021
1 Market Overview
1.1 Algae Products Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Eucheuma
1.2.2 Laminaria Japonica
1.2.3 Gracilaria
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Animal & Aquaculture Feed
1.3.2 Biofuels & Bioenergy
1.3.3 Food
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA
1.4.1.2 Canada
1.4.1.3 Mexico
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany
1.4.2.2 France
1.4.2.3 UK
1.4.2.4 Russia
1.4.2.5 Italy
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China
1.4.3.2 Japan
1.4.3.3 Korea
1.4.3.4 India
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil
1.4.4.2 Egypt
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia
1.4.4.4 South Africa
1.4.4.5 Nigeria
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Alltech
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Alltech Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.2 Cyanotech
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Cyanotech Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.3 DIC Corporation
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 DIC Corporation Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.4 Seaweed Energy Solutions
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Seaweed Energy Solutions Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.5 Sapphire
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Sapphire Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.6 Solazyme
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Solazyme Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.7 Algae Farms
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Algae Farms Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
2.8 PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Algae Products Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
………
3 Global Algae Products Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 Global Algae Products Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.2 Global Algae Products Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Algae Products Manufacturer Market Share
3.3.2 Top 6 Algae Products Manufacturer Market Share
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Algae Products Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Algae Products Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Algae Products Sales by Regions (2011-2016)
4.1.2 Global Algae Products Revenue by Regions (2011-2016)
4.2 North America Algae Products Sales and Growth (2011-2016)
4.3 Europe Algae Products Sales and Growth (2011-2016)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Algae Products Sales and Growth (2011-2016)
Continued…..
