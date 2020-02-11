ALGAE PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2022

Algae Products are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Microalgae include both cyanobacteria, (similar to bacteria, and formerly called “blue-green algae”) as well as green, brown and red algae. (There are more varieties of microalgae, but these are the main ones.)

Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Algae Products in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alltech

Cyanotech

DIC Corporation

Seaweed Energy Solutions

Sapphire

Solazyme

Algae Farms

PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima

PT. Agarindo Bogatama

Karagen Indonesia

TAAU Australia

Algatechologies

FEBICO

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

Everyone Excellent Algae

Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Eucheuma

Laminaria Japonica

Gracilaria

Undaria Pinnatifida

Porphyra

Others

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Biofuels & Bioenergy

Food

Chemicals

Others

