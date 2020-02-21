ALGAE OIL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the Algae Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing demand for naturally obtained health supplements will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the algae oil market during the next four years. The rising demand for naturally obtained supplements greatly impacts the demand for plant-based health supplements. This will induce manufacturers to prefer algae oil to manufacture supplements, in turn, driving the market’s growth prospects.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Algae Floating Systems

Cellana

Henry Lamotte OILS

TerraVia Holdings

Algaecytes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Goerlich Pharma

Polaris

Renewable Algal Energy (RAE)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biofuels

Animal Feeds

Food and Beverage

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Algae Oil market.

Chapter 1, to describe Algae Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Algae Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Algae Oil, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Algae Oil, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Algae Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Feed Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Biofuels

1.3.2 Animal Feeds

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Algae Floating Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Algae Floating Systems Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cellana

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cellana Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Henry Lamotte OILS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Henry Lamotte OILS Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TerraVia Holdings

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TerraVia Holdings Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Algaecytes

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Algaecytes Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Archer Daniels Midland Company

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Goerlich Pharma

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Algae Oil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Goerlich Pharma Algae Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

