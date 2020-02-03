Alfalfa Hay Market- Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2025

Alfalfa Hay Market

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

Scope of the Report:

United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world’s largest exporter.

The world’s largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions.There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268USD/MT in 2016.

Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Anderson Hay, ACX Global, Bailey Farms, Aldahra Fagavi, Grupo Osés, Gruppo Carli, Border Valley Trading, Barr-Ag, Alfa Tec, Standlee Hay, Sacate Pellet Mills, Oxbow Animal Health, M&C Hay, Accomazzo, Huishan Diary, Qiushi Grass Industry, Beijing HDR Trading, Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm, Modern Grassland, Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture, Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alfalfa Hay are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Alfalfa Hay Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Alfalfa Hay Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

