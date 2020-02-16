Alfalfa Hay Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Alfalfa Hay Market 2018
Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Alfalfa Hay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world’s largest exporter.
The world’s largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions.
There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268USD/MT in 2016.
The worldwide market for Alfalfa Hay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2023, from 29200 million US$ in 2017
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3283448-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Anderson Hay
ACX Global
Bailey Farms
Aldahra Fagavi
Grupo Osés
Gruppo Carli
Border Valley Trading
Barr-Ag
Alfa Tec
Standlee Hay
Sacate Pellet Mills
Oxbow Animal Health
M&C Hay
Accomazzo
Huishan Diary
Qiushi Grass Industry
Beijing HDR Trading
Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm
Modern Grassland
Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture
Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Alfalfa Hay Bales
Alfalfa Hay Pellets
Alfalfa Hay Cubes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dairy Cow Feed
Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed
Pig Feed
Poultry Feed
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3283448-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Alfalfa Hay Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/alfalfa-hay-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2023_241414.html
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Anderson Hay
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 Anderson Hay Description
2.1.1.2 Anderson Hay Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Alfalfa Hay Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Product Information
2.1.3 Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Market Share in 2017
2.2 ACX Global
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.1.1 ACX Global Description
2.2.1.2 ACX Global Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.2.2 ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction
2.2.2.1 Alfalfa Hay Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.2.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Product Information
2.2.3 ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.1 ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.2 Global ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Market Share in 2017
2.3 Bailey Farms
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.1.1 Bailey Farms Description
2.3.1.2 Bailey Farms Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.3.2 Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction
2.3.2.1 Alfalfa Hay Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.3.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Product Information
2.3.3 Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.1 Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Global Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Market Share in 2017
2.4 Aldahra Fagavi
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.1.1 Aldahra Fagavi Description
2.4.1.2 Aldahra Fagavi Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.4.2 Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction
2.4.2.1 Alfalfa Hay Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.4.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Product Information
2.4.3 Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.1 Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.2 Global Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Market Share in 2017
2.5 Grupo Osés
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.1.1 Grupo Osés Description
2.5.1.2 Grupo Osés Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.5.2 Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction
2.5.2.1 Alfalfa Hay Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.5.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Product Information
2.5.3 Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.1 Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.2 Global Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Market Share in 2017
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com