Alfalfa Hay Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Alfalfa Hay Market 2018

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alfalfa Hay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world’s largest exporter.

The world’s largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions.

There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268USD/MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Alfalfa Hay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2023, from 29200 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Osés

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

