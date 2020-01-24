ALCOHOLIC DRINKS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Alcoholic Drinks market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alcoholic Drinks market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Anheuser Busch InBev
Accolade Wines
Bacardi
Beam-Suntory
Carlsberg Group
Constellation Brands
China Resource Enterprise
Diageo
Heineken
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Pernod Ricard
SAB Miller
The Wine Group
Torres
Treasury Wine Estates
Vino Concha y Toro
ABD
Aceo
Aha Yeto
Arcus
Asahi Breweries
Belvedere Vodka
Ben Nevis Distillery
Boston Beer
Camino Real Distillery
Cape North
Christiania Spirits
Cia Tequileria Los Valores
G. G. Yuengling & Son
Distell Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wine
Beer
Cider
Mead
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Table of Content:
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Research Report 2018
1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcoholic Drinks
1.2 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Wine
1.2.3 Beer
1.2.5 Cider
1.2.6 Mead
Other
1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Alcoholic Drinks Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Specialist Retailers
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Alcoholic Drinks (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Anheuser Busch InBev
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Accolade Wines
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Bacardi
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Beam-Suntory
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Carlsberg Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Constellation Brands
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 China Resource Enterprise
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Diageo
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Heineken
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Alcoholic Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Pernod Ricard
7.12 SAB Miller
7.13 The Wine Group
7.14 Torres
7.15 Treasury Wine Estates
7.16 Vino Concha y Toro
7.17 ABD
7.18 Aceo
7.19 Aha Yeto
7.20 Arcus
7.21 Asahi Breweries
7.22 Belvedere Vodka
7.23 Ben Nevis Distillery
7.24 Boston Beer
7.25 Camino Real Distillery
7.26 Cape North
7.27 Christiania Spirits
7.28 Cia Tequileria Los Valores
7.29 G. G. Yuengling & Son
7.30 Distell Group
Continued…..
