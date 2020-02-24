Alcoholic Beverages Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Alcoholic Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Alcoholic beverages contains a minimal amount of ethyl alcohol and is an intoxicating agent. It is any fermented liquor such as wine, beer or distilled spirit.

Demand Scenario

The global alcoholic beverages market was USD 1375.34 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1821.39 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific held the largest market in 2018 due to the global manufacturing hub of the world. Countries such as India and China are anticipated to observe record high demand for alcoholic beverages owing to the considerable growth in disposable income, increasing population and inclination of young adults towards western culture. North America, on the other hand, expects to witness a huge demand as well as consumption of alcoholic beverages due to the rise in growth of young-adult population and increased consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages. However, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, closely followed by LAMEA, owing to the increase in alcohol drinking demographics.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3908878-global-alcoholic-beverages-market-by-type-distribution-channel

Drivers vs Constraints

The global alcoholic beverages market is mainly driven by an increase in global young-adult demographics, a surge in disposable incomes among people and an increase in consumer demand for premium or super premium products. Furthermore, recent developments in honey-derived products seem to be a viable alternative to produce innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers, thus driving the growth of alcoholic beverages market globally. On the flip side, increase in health concerns among people due to consumption of alcohol and the high cost of premium or super premium products are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market in the mere future at a larger scale.

Industry Trends and Updates

Heineken International, a Dutch brewing company, had invested £ 40 million into London-based craft brew firm Beavertown with the main intention to construct a 450,000-hectolitre (hl) brewery and also to create 150 jobs by securing a minority stake in the business.

United Spirits Ltd. (USL), the Indian subsidiary of British alcohol major Diageo has backed a booze-delivery startup HipBar and will pick-up a 26% stake in the company for USD 4 million. This is Diageo’s first ever investment in a technology startup in India.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3908878-global-alcoholic-beverages-market-by-type-distribution-channel

Table of Content

Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

5.1. Wine

5.2. Distilled Spirits

5.3. Beer

5.4. Others

6. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Distribution Channel

6.1. Retailers

6.2. On Premises

6.3. Convenience Stores

6.4. Super market and Hypermarket

6.5. Others

7. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Others

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Argentina

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. South Africa

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.4. Egypt

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. United Spirits Ltd

9.2. SABMiller ltd.

9.3. Heineken Holding NV

9.4. Constellation brands INC.

9.5. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV

9.6. Molson Coors Brewing Co

9.7. China Resources Beer Company Limited

9.8. Accolade Wines Ltd

9.9. Bacardi Limited

9.10. Brown-Forman Corp

9.11. Suntory Holdings Ltd

9.12. Pernod Ricard SA

9.13. Beam Suntory INC.

9.14. Carlsberg

9.15. Diageo Plc.

9.16. Asahi Breweries Ltd

9.17. The Wine Group LLC

9.18. United Breweries Limited

9.19. Halewood International Holdings PLC

9.20. Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

9.21. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3908878

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)