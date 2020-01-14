Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages include
Anheuser-Busch
Accolade Wines
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Carlsberg
Constellation Brands
China Resource Enterprise
Diageo
Heineken
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestlé
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Red Bull
Danone
Yakult
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Apollinaris
Pernod Ricard
SABMiller
The Wine Group
Torres
Treasury Wine Estates
Vina Conchay Toro
Market Size Split by Type
Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other
Market Size Split by Application
Bar
Restaurant
Daily Life
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
