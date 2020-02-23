Alcohol sensor Market 2019 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Global Demand Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Comprehensive Research Till 2027

The report on the global Alcohol sensor market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The alcohol sensor market is gaining traction as the need for prevention of drink-and-drive is growing in urban areas or restricted places. Also known as breath analyzer, the instrument helps in the containment of substance abuse cases by assisting in the detection of the perpetrators. The device ensures that the perpetrators do not cross the legal limit just to maintain road safety.

This MRFR perspective contains a very precise assessment of the alcohol sensor market made by MRFR semiconductor and electronic analysts. It offers a nine-year (2018-2027) market forecast and an analysis of major market elements such as drivers, opportunities, new revenue pockets and threats. All the important parameters that are guiding the growth trends of the market have been discussed in the report. The scope of the discussion also extents to three primary end-user categories, which include law enforcement agencies, commercial and individuals. The two major application areas for alcohol sensors mentioned in the research document include vehicle controlling and healthcare application.

Major Key Players

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

BACKtrack Inc.,

Lifeloc Technologies,

Abbot Laboratories,

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.,

AlcoPro Inc.,

Giner Labs,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Intoximeters Inc.

According to MRFR, The global Alcohol Sensors Market from a previously valued worth of USD 605 million is expected to triple its worth by 2027. With an impressive 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period, the alcohol sensor market can reach USD 1980 million.

Competitive Analysis

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. has occupied the ranked first in the alcohol sensor market share and is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of portable hand-held and fixed station breath analyzers and related accessories, supplies, and education.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Drager) has attained the second rank in the market share and is one of the leading developers of safety and medical products. The company operates its diverse presence across the globe due to its wide range of products.

Intoximeters Inc. is a privately held company and ranked third in the market share. The company is involved in manufacturing and supply of breath alcohol testing products for screening and evidential applications. The company develops portable, and handheld alcohol analyzers; and refurbished equipment.

AlcoPro Inc. is a privately held company, engaged in the manufacturing and supply of accurate drug and alcohol testing instruments, kits, and supplies for professional use. The company has a wide range of breathalyzers products that enable them to maintain an industry-wide reputation for accuracy and quality.

Market Segmentation

The global alcohol sensor market can be segmented by technology, application, and end-users.

By technology, the alcohol sensor market can be segmented into fuel cell-based technology, semiconductors oxide sensor technology, and others. The fuel cell technology segment is the largest segment and is deemed to maintain its position over the forecast period.

By application, the alcohol sensor market includes vehicle controlling and healthcare application. Healthcare application segment is fetching the maximum market share and is accounted for a 61% share of the market in 2017. However, the vehicle controlling segment can be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By end-users, the alcohol sensor comprises law enforcement agencies, commercial, and individuals. Law enforcement agencies segment is providing the maximum thrust to the alcohol sensor market. The commercial segment can gain the maximum momentum during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global alcohol sensor market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the pole position in the global alcohol sensor market in 2017 and stood at USD 215.1 Million. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the North America market. A robust economy, towering incidences of driving under the influence and high adoption of alcohol sensors aid in the expansion of the North America market for alcohol sensors. Moreover, alcohol sensors are widely used in the healthcare sector, law enforcement agencies and in vehicle controlling which is a significant driver.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the fastest growing market for alcohol sensors and capture a CAGR of approximately 15% over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the principal contributors to the Asia Pacific market. The untapped markets of the region offer ample scope for expansion. Growing alcoholism and stringent regulations aimed at curbing drunk driving are the driving factors to the Asia Pacific market for alcohol sensors.

