Alcohol Packaging Market Competitive Dynamics, Prominent Players, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Alcohol Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Future Scope by Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard), Packaging (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging), End User (Residential, Commercial, Public sector, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Alcohol Packaging Market

Geographically, the global alcohol packaging market has been divided into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. High living standards of people and high consumption of premium alcohol beverages driving the growth of the market in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for alcohol packaging. Increasing consumption of alcohol coupled with high purchasing power of the consumers drives potential demand for the market in the coming years.

The Global Alcohol Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the disposable income of consumers and high consumption of alcohol in the region driving the demand of the market. The US and Canada are the major markets in North America region. Growing disposable income and high standards of living are the activities in the region driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific and in the rest of the world, the Middle East & Africa are expected to significantly contribute to the market during the forecast period mainly due to changing lifestyle and increasing consumption of alcohol. Asia-Pacific is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period primarily due to high consumer expenditure.

Key Players

The prominent players in the alcohol packaging market include Ball Corporation (US), Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Ardagh Group S.A. (Republic of Ireland), Fiberon, LLC (USA), Owens Illinois Inc. (US), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Nampak Ltd (South Africa), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Vidrala S.A. (Spain) and among others.

Alcohol Packaging Market Segmentation

For this study, the Global Alcohol Packaging Market has been divided into three segments: by material, packaging, and application. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into glass, metal, plastic, and paper & paperboard. In the material segment, glass accounts for the largest market share. Glass in known for various properties including water-resistance, flexibility of shape, and chemical inertness. Moreover, it can be reused and can be recycled. Glass packaged products stay safe and can last for a longer duration.

On the basis of packaging, the market has been segmented into primary packaging and secondary packaging. Primary packaging is subdivided into bottles, cans, bag-in-box, liquid brick carton, growlers, and pouches. Secondary packaging is subdivided into boxes, folding cartons, and others. Primary packaging dominates the type segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for packaging that offers ease of consumption and handling, the market segment for primary packaging is gaining pace. Secondary packaging is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into beer, wine and spirits, and others. Beer packaging currently dominates the application segment and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the consumption of beer and its increasing popularity among the masses, especially youth, is driving the growth of this segment.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global alcohol packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global alcohol packaging market by its type, by end user and region.

By Material Glass Metal Plastic Paper & Paperboard



By Packaging

Primary Packaging Bottles Cans Bag-in-box Liquid brick carton Growlers Poches



Secondary packaging Boxes Folding cartons Others



By Application Beer Wine Spirits Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



