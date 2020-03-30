Alcohol Packaging 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Alcohol Packaging Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Alcohol Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Alcohol Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The alcoholic beverage industry highlights the latest packaging innovation that includes enhanced branding and unconventional packaging formats such as paper wine bottles, whiskey pouches, and more. Consumers, however, prefer alcohol brands that prioritize easy-to-open and convenient packaging. Aside from the packing type, clear information about alcohol and calorie content should be visible too. So packaging, product quality and the alcohol content information promotes overall responsible drinking.

The global Alcohol Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ball Corporation

Gerresheimer

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa Group

BA Glass Germany GmbH

Berry Global

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock LLC

Amcor Limited

Beatson Clark

Vidrala

Ardagh Group

Intrapac International Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Owens Illinois

Nampak

Segment by Type

Secondary Packaging

Primary Packaging

Segment by Application

Spirits

Beer

Wine

Ciders

Other Applications

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Alcohol Packaging Manufacturers

Alcohol Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Alcohol Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

