Alcohol-Free Bars are opening all over the U.S., Canada and U.K.

New York, New York, May 24, 2019

Purveyors of a new trend that has recently enveloped London , New York and Montreal—and seems to be making a mark in other major cities—believe that the bar’s magnetism goes beyond the chemical addictiveness involved in drinking cocktails. These aspiring trendsetters argue that the bar’s atmosphere is what renders it a timeless and successful institution—especially in the age of social media.

Arkay is today the largest purveyor of fine alcohol free liquors & spirits to the alcohol free bar industry.

Alcohol-Free Bar

A look at the recent uptick in liquor-free, distilled spirits that are being produced and shipped all across the world may actually point to the fact that this is, indeed, a global trend that’s here to stay. Sure, it might have first sprouted across cities with an unusually high number of alcoholics, but it surely speaks to the sober, pregnant, and not-in-the-mood-for-a-drink-tonight people of the world who still want to go out and enjoy human company without having to order a meal, go to a museum, or sit through a movie.

Non-Alcoholic Bar

Arkay is the first-ever 0 % ABV non-alcoholic spirit. It comes in thirty six different flavors and is served in starred hotels and restaurants across 120 different international cities with plans to expand further.

Alcohol-Free Sober Bar

