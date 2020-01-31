Alcohol and Sugar Enzyme 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Alcohol and Sugar Enzyme Market 2019

Alcohol and starch/sugar enzymes are a group of enzymes that occur in several organisms and facilitate the process of hydrolysis where a carbohydrate is broken into its component sugar molecule. Alcohol and starch/sugar enzymes also play a vital role in the inter conversion between alcohols and aldehydes. These enzymes are responsible to speed up all biological processes.

Alcohol enzymes are extensively used in various industrial applications that incorporate the production of food and beverages, biofuels, cleaning agents, etc. Due to their versatile applications, alcohol enzymes are in great demand to suffice the tremendous demand for industrial products from consumers. Starch/sugar enzymes are utilized in a number of industrial applications that incorporate food and beverages manufacturing, cleaning agents, biofuels, animal feed manufacturing, and so on.

The global Alcohol and Sugar Enzyme market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol and Sugar Enzyme volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol and Sugar Enzyme market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Enzyme Technology

ABF

Amano Enzyme

Novozymes A/S

Dyadic International

The Soufflet Group

Roqutte Freres

Shanghai Zheyang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cleaning Agents

Bio-Fuel

Animal Feed

