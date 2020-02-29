Airport IT Systems Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Countless Growth Opportunities, Business Insights and Forecast 2023

Airport Information Technology Systems Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aviation Industry By Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation- by Function (AOCC, DCS), Software (Passenger System, Non Passenger System), Application (Terminal Side, Airside) , Airport Size (Class-A, Class-B, Class-C, Class-D), Cost (Integration, Procurement, Operation) & Region – Forecast Till 2023

The leading market players in the global airport it systems market primarily include RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (US), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany). Other companies that are operating in this market are IBM (US), Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France) and IKUSI (Spain).

Airport IT Systems Market – Market Overview

Airports are constantly seeking new methods to improve their operational efficiencies and enhance passenger air travel. Airport IT systems support the business goals of providing an efficient, passenger-friendly, and cost-effective airport operation. They also interface and integrate the majority of electronic information within the airport, thus ensuring the smooth flow of information for operations, management, and security. Such systems assist the airport authorities or the senior officials to monitor operations and effectively address the business-critical issues. They are also labeled as the precursors to the next-generation of airports due to their advantages.

The smart airport program, a joint initiative of International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI), has been designed to boost the efficiency and profitability of airports even during volatile economic conditions. Such airport terminals are developed around a single, converged IP platform that enables high-speed broadband traffic across the aerodrome. By enabling real-time data exchange and airport-wide integration, the smart airports significantly improve their operational efficiencies, passenger services, and security capabilities. Singapore’s Changi Airport, London’s Heathrow Airport, and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport are some airports that have adopted the smart program.

Increasing demand for air travel have made the government organizations such as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), IATA, FAA, EASA, Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), and European Union (EU) to encourage the development of smart airports. Such an approach would minimize the risks and limit the inconvenience to the passengers, thus enabling safer flight and airport operations. With the increased operational advantages of smart airports, many investments have been signed in the market. Some of them are

Airport IT Systems Market – Competitive Analysis

The global airport IT systems market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality airport IT systems with latest technology and materials to survive and succeed such an intensely competitive environment.

Rockwell Collins and Ultra Electronics Holdings are the two leading vendors in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more of electric technologies, and robust systems. In 2013, Ultra Electronics Holdings signed a contract with Viracopos International Airport, Brazil to provide a comprehensive suite of airport IT systems. In 2014, Rockwell Collins signed a five-year contract with Monterrey International Airport, Mexico to install the ARINC vMUSE common use check-in platform and the ARINC SelfServ common use kiosk software at the airport. The emergence of such advanced airport IT systems has transformed the aviation industry.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

SITA signed a contract with the Abu Dhabi International Airport to provide end-to-end passenger and airport management solutions for the airport’s new terminal, which is scheduled for completion by July 2017. Under the contract, SITA would equip the terminal with next-generation airport management solutions such as common-use AirportConnect passenger-processing platform, AirportVision FIDS, the BagManager baggage management solution, and several automated boarding gates.

International Business Machines, a prominent vendor of the market, signed a contract with the Shanghai Airport Authority in China to provide cloud-computing technology and systems, which would help move passengers more efficiently and enhance the security at the airport.

the US Customs and Border Protection has announced that a new facial recognition tech at an airport near Washington, DC has caught the first convict who was attempting to enter the US with the help of false documents.

Airport IT Systems Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the Airport IT Systems market is segmented in to three key dynamics

Segmentation by Function: Airport Operation Control Center and Departure Control System.

Segmentation by Software: Non Passenger System and Passenger System.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.

Airport IT Systems Market – Regional Analysis

In 2014, there were more than 6,000 airports and airfields in APAC, of which the developing countries such as China had 507 airports and India had 346. During the same period, over 19.7 million aircraft movements from the region were recorded, which was 5% higher than 2013.

In 2013, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed a seven-year contract, worth $3.44 billion, with SITA for the modernization of AOCC at 10 airports across India such as Ahmedabad, Calicut, Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Pune, Trichy, and Trivandrum. SITA partnered with NIIT Technologies for this multi-airport project. Such developments result in the growth of the market.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Airport IT Systems Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

