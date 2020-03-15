Airport IT Systems Market 2019 Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Airport IT Systems Market by Function (AOCC, DCS), Software (Passenger System, Non Passenger System), Application (Terminal Side, Airside) , Airport Size (Class-A, Class-B, Class-C, Class-D), Cost (Integration, Procurement, Operation) & Region–Forecast Till 2023

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global airport IT Systems market are Resa airport data systems (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (the U.S.), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany), IBM (the U.S.), Ultra Electronics Holdings (the U.K), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France), and IKUSI (Spain).

Market Overview:

With the advent of advanced technology, the demand for cloud-based services and management of data and electronic information with the help of IT Systems has become a necessity in the aviation industry. As per the report that has been published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global airport IT Systems market is registered to expand steadily at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Market drivers and Restraints:

Increasing reliance on cloud-based services to collect6 and process large volumes of electronic information within the airport in order to ensure efficient airport operations is one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global airport IT Systems market. The dependency of passengers on smartphone-enabled solutions and e-services owing to the need for real-time information exchange and collaboration is fueling the expansion of the global airport IT Systems market.

The multiple benefits of airport IT Systems that ensure maximum productivity with improved safety protocols, reduced operational and capital costs, improved customer experience with reduction in boarding time and others are impacting positively on the growth of the global airport IT Systems market. The availability of expensive but efficient upgrades and data sharing regulations are some other factors influencing the growth of the global airport IT Systems market during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulatory framework imposed by government is likely to act as a restraint on the growth of the global airport IT Systems market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global airport IT Systems market has been segmented on the basis of function, software, application, airport size and cost. Based on function, the airport IT Systems market is segmented into airport operations control center (AOCC) and departure control system (DCS).

Based on software, the airport IT Systems market is segmented into passenger system and non-passenger system. Based on application, the airport IT Systems market is segmented into terminal side and airside.

Based on airport size, the airport IT Systems market is segmented into class-A, class-B, class-C and class-D. Based on cost, the airport IT Systems market is segmented into integration, procurement and operation.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global aircraft IT Systems market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region is dominating the global airport IT Systems market owing to the increasing air traffic and easy adoption of advanced technology in this region.

The Europe region is projecting significant growth in the global airport IT Systems market owing to the increasing demand for enhancement in airport security by installation of intelligent IT Systems at the airports in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global airport IT Systems market owing to the increasing investment of aviation industry in advanced technology to improve operational efficiency of airports in this region.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Airport IT Systems Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

