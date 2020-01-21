Airport IT Systems Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Airport IT systems are designed to ensure cost-effective, passenger-friendly, and efficient airport operations. It collects a large volume of electronic information within the airport, which ensures the smooth flow of information for airport operations, management, and security.

The aviation industry is focused on more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future years as passengers become more used to technological gadgets and digital devices. The Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity of an airport with the help of improved safety protocols and process automation and high operational efficiency. The Departure Control System (DCS) manages the passenger experience from check-in to departure to optimise the airport revenue. However, stringent government regulations are hampering the growth of the airport IT systems market.

In 2018, the global Airport IT Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Airport IT Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airport IT Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Resa airport data systems

Amadeus IT Group

Rockwell Collins

INFORM

Siemens

IBM

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SITA

Thales Group

IKUSI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AOCC

DCS

Market segment by Application, split into

Civial Airport

Commercial Airport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

