Airport Information Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Airport Information Systems Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Airport Information Systems Market is accounted for $3.03 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.39 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising passenger traffic, necessitate for real-time information sharing and cooperation are the key factors fueling the market growth. However, regulations regarding data sharing and high upgradation costs are restraining the market. Growth in emerging economies is the major opportunity for vendors in airport information systems market. On the other hand, Geopolitical tensions and management of big datasets and generation of predictive insights are the key challenges faced by the vendors

North American region is anticipated to hold the biggest share in the airport information system market in 2015 owing to rising rate of airport expansions and development programs taken place during the past 10 years. The airport information system market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing air traffic in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include

Ultra Electronics Holdings, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Sita, Inform GmbH, Amadeus IT Group SA, Resa and IBM Corp.

Software Covered:

? Passenger Systems

? Non-Passenger Systems

Airport Size Covered:

? Class-A

? Class-B

? Class-C

? Class-D

Airport Cost Covered:

? Operation Cost

? Procurement Cost

? Integration Cost

Function Covered:

? Departure Control Systems (DCS)

? Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC)

Operation Covered:

? Airside

? Terminal Side

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

