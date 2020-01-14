Airport Baggage Handling Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Airport Baggage Handling Systems Industry

Description

Global Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Factors influencing the market are continuous growth in air travel and construction, increasing development of smart airports and new terminals, increased air passenger traffic and modernization of new airports are fuelling the market growth. However, its complex architecture and huge investments are hindering the market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements such as barcoding and RFID tagging to manage the flow of the baggage provides an ample opportunity for market growth.

Airport Baggage Handling System can be referred as the conveyor which capture luggage from check in to the designated airplane. Moreover transports checked baggage that comes from airplanes to areas where bags are loaded onto another airplane.

Based on type, conveyor segment is projected to grow by reducing energy consumption and material wear. Depending upon the conveyor system, the bags may reach other belt conveyors or be automatically loaded onto trays.

By geography, Asia pacific is anticipated to grow due to rising expenses on the development and upgradation of airport infrastructure is driving the market in this region. North America is expected to grow due to rising number of attacks and terror threats and high investment in airport security system are factors fuelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market include BCS Group Limited , BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Company, Ltd., Fives Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Logplan LLC, Pteris Global Limited, Siemens AG and Vanderlande Industries.

Types Covered:

• Vehicles

• Destination Coded

• Conveyors

Services Covered:

• Self-Service

• Assisted Service

Airport Classes Covered:

• Class A

• Class B

• Class C

Identification Technologies Covered:

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) System

• Barcode System

Applications Covered:

• Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

