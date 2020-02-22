Airline Ancillary Services Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Demand, Overview, Price and Forecasts To 2023

Airline Ancillary Services Market: Information by Service Type (A la carte features, Commission-based products, Frequent flyer activities, and others), by Carrier type (Full-service carrier and Low-cost carrier), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023 – “The Global Airline Ancillary Services Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.”

Airline Ancillary Services Market Scenario:

Ancillary services are support services provided by the airlines to enhance passenger comfort and travel experience. Nowadays, many airlines from ultra-low-cost carriers to premium legacy carriers are keen on exploring this aspect. Ancillary revenue refers to the revenue generated by airlines by all streams other than through sale of tickets. Some of the ancillary services provided by the airlines include sale of in-flight food & beverages, in-flight entertainment & connectivity solutions, excess baggage charges, additional charges for better seats, among others.

Factors such as increase in air passenger traffic and inclination of passengers towards availing ancillary services to enjoy air travel are the prime factors which positively impacts the Airline Ancillary Services Market growth. In addition, upcoming airlines (mainly LCCs) especially in the emerging economies further boosts the market growth. However, the volatility in fuel prices and airport charges hampers the growth of airlines which in-turn hinders the ancillary services market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, the emergence of BYOD concept and advancements in in-flight connectivity solutions create promising growth opportunities for the Airline Ancillary Services Market.

Airline Ancillary Services Market Segmentation:

The Global Airline Ancillary Services Market has been segmented by service type, carrier type, and region.

Based on service type, the Airline Ancillary Services Market is divided into A la carte features, commission-based products, frequent flyer activities, advertising & other miscellaneous activities. In 2017, the A la carte features segment accounted for the largest market share as it covers various vital aspects that are closely related to air travel, such as onboard sales of food and beverages, baggage charges, among others, that were once offered to the passengers on a complimentary basis. Furthermore, these are the services that are widely availed by the passengers on a regular basis. Based on carrier type, the Airline Ancillary Services Market is divided into full-service carrier (FSC) and low-cost carrier (LCC). In 2017, the low-cost carrier segment accounted for the largest market share as these are the airlines that have pioneered and much embraced this concept.

The Global Airline Ancillary Services Market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. Factors like focus on enhancing on-board connectivity solutions and improvement of frequent flyer program (FFP) schemes drive the market’s growth in this region.

The report on the Global Airline Ancillary Services Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Airline Ancillary Services Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Airline Ancillary Services Market are Air Canada (Canada), Air France-KLM (France), Alaska Air Group, Inc. (US), American Airlines, Inc. (US), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (US), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Germany), easyJet plc (UK), Ryanair DAC (Ireland), Southwest Airlines Co. (US), and United Airlines, Inc. (US).

