Aircraft Wheels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Aircraft wheels are an important component of a landing gear system. With tires mounted upon them, they support the entire weight of the aircraft during taxi, takeoff, and landing. The typical aircraft wheel is lightweight, strong, and made from aluminum alloy. Some magnesium alloy wheels also exist. Early aircraft wheels were of single piece construction, much the same as the modern automobile wheel. As aircraft tires were improved for the purpose they serve, they were made stiffer to better absorb the forces of landing without blowing out or separating from the rim. Stretching such a tire over a single piece wheel rim was not possible. A two-piece wheel was developed. Early two-piece aircraft wheels were essentially one-piece wheels with a removable rim to allow mounting access for the tire. These are still found on older aircraft. Later, wheels with two nearly symmetrical halves were developed. Nearly all modern aircraft wheels are of this two piece construction.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of aircraft wheels is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, aircraft wheels prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is very intense. Safran, UTC, Meggitt, Honeywell, and Parker Hannifin are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 67 million US$ in 2024, from 54 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Safran

UTC

Meggit

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Main Wheel

Nose Wheel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

