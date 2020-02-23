Aircraft Wheels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

This report focuses on the Aircraft Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of aircraft wheels is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, aircraft wheels prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is very intense. Safran, UTC, Meggitt, Honeywell, and Parker Hannifin are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 67 million US$ in 2023, from 54 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Safran

UTC

Meggit

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Main Wheel

Nose Wheel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

