Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Size, Share Analysis Report Forecast for 2019-2023 by Top Industry Key Players

Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market To Grow at CAGR of More than 7% Through 2023; Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Industry Information By Wheel Type, Brake Type, End-User, Aircraft Type and Region | Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market

The wheels and brakes are critical components of an aircraft and are crucial in the aircraft handling operations. While the wheels provide the structural support and strength to the tires, the brakes play a vital role during the landing and takeoff of an aircraft.

The modern-day aircraft wheels are manufactured by the casting or forging processes, and they are specifically designed to accommodate multiple disc brake variants. Moreover, these wheels are made as light as possible in order to achieve low fuel consumption for the aircraft. They play a vital role by taking up the major load of the aircraft, during the landing and takeoff operations. Similarly, the aircraft brakes, which are deployed on the aircrafts’ main wheels, play a vital role as during engine run-ups, they also restrict and restrain the aircraft from gaining motion. Moreover, by means of the advanced differential braking systems, the aircraft can also be steered on ground, which is currently being deployed in the commercial and military aircraft.

The Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market has been segmented by wheel type, brake type, end-user, aircraft type, and region. Based on wheel type, the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market is divided into nose wheel and main landing gear wheel.

In 2017, the main landing gear wheel segment accounted for the largest market share and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on brake type, the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market is divided into carbon brake and steel brake.

In 2017, the carbon brake segment accounted for the largest market share and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket.

In 2017, the OEM segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the aftermarket segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on aircraft type, the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market is divided into commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

In 2017, the commercial aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is expected that the military aircraft segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

The Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, which was significantly due to the presence of the manufacturing base of largest commercial OEM, Boeing, and the increasing aircraft retrofit market in North America.

Furthermore, the presence of the key companies such as Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Honeywell International, and United Technologies in the region, results in a high development of the aircraft wheels and brakes. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rapidly increasing aircraft deliveries in the region, particularly in China and India. Therefore, the Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (US), Honeywell International (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Safran (France), United Technologies (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), AAR (US), Beringer-aero (France), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), and Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. (US).

The report on Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

