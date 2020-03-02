Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners Market Expected to Deliver High-End Opportunities during the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The travel and tourism industry contributes heavily to the global GDP. This is one of the crucial driving factors for the growth of Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners Market. The travel and tourism industry is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Business and leisure travel will boost the growth in demand for aircraft vacuum cleaners. Additionally, growing working population and widening middle class will further increase the demand for aircraft vacuum cleaners in near future. More importantly, policy support and demand growth will further unlock large investment potential in existing airports, which will encourage the expansion of the global aircraft vacuum cleaners market. Moving ahead, airlines are increasing their fleet size, which will directly impact the global market.

Ensuring cleanliness of aircrafts is important as dirt particles impair the efficiency of aerodynamic surfaces. Also, when an aircraft commences a flight, passengers should see an immaculate and attractive cabin interior. This proliferates the need for efficient and quick systems to clean aircrafts – aircraft vacuum cleaners are the perfect choice for this task. Further, preventive maintenance needed between two flights also requires efficient aircraft vacuum cleaners. Preventive maintenance of aircrafts is a very subtle process which includes routine tasks, such as filling up lubricants, oils, fuels and cleaning of aircraft components.

Due to various constraints, electrical systems are set to 400 Hz rather than 60 Hz, thus aircraft vacuum cleaners are designed to meet the standard 400Hz without compromising on power and are highly economical in terms of size. Since aircrafts often only have a small number of power outlets, aircraft vacuum cleaners need to have an extra-long power cord. Additionally, aircraft vacuum cleaners, sometimes, are also fitted with an optional HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter to protect the health of the operator and keep the dust in the aircraft to a minimum.

The combination of strong demand for air travel and the necessity to replace aging aircraft will drive fleet growth, thereby promising the burgeoning demand for aircraft vacuum cleaners. Despite a lucrative environment for aircraft vacuum cleaners market, the market is heavily influenced by the volatile fuel prices. Low profitability in the aviation industry of the Middle East is likely to impede the demand growth of aircraft vacuum cleaners.

Aviation plays a vital role in most economies. For instance, in North America, the footprint of aviation and tourism is considerable. Massive expansion ahead for emerging markets, such as the Asia Pacific, is expected to surge the demand for aircraft vacuum cleaners. More than a quarter of the aircraft fleet is present in North America, which will support the robust outlook for the regional aircraft vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period. The Latin America aviation industry is undergoing various dynamic changes. Improvements in airport infrastructure will benefit the aircraft vacuum cleaners market against the backdrop of buoyant travel demand landscape. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market collectively. Growing economies will continue to drive both European and inbound tourism. All of these factors together suggest a positive outlook for the aircraft vacuum cleaners market.

Global Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners Market: Key Participants

Some of the prominent market participants in the global aircraft vacuum cleaners market are Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Morclean Limited, Numatic SA, Pacvac, Daimer Industries, Inc., Nilfisk Group, Delfin Industrial Corporation, Tiger-Vac Inc., Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, Combijet Manufacturing Ltd.

The research report – Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Aircraft Vacuum Cleaners market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

