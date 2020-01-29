Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aircraft Turbofan Engine turbofan engine is a gas turbine engine that produces counter – thrust between the gas ejected by the nozzle and the air discharged by the fan.

The increasing demand for fuel efficient and light weight engines is one of the primary factors driving the aircraft turbofan engine market in the recent years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

International Aero Engines

Safran Aircraft Engines

CFM International

Honeywell International

MTU Aero Engines

Engine Alliance

UEC-Aviadvigatel

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3229426-global-aircraft-turbofan-engine-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CFM56

PW4000

GEnx

Trent 1000

PW1000

CFM LeapX

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Military

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3229426-global-aircraft-turbofan-engine-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Research Report 2018

1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Turbofan Engine

1.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 CFM56

1.2.4 PW4000

1.2.5 GEnx

1.2.6 Trent 1000

1.2.7 PW1000

1.2.8 CFM LeapX

1.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Aircraft Turbofan Engine (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 GE Aviation

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Pratt & Whitney

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Rolls-Royce

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 International Aero Engines

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 International Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 CFM International

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 CFM International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Honeywell International

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..