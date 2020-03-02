Aircraft Tugs Market: Self-Driving Vehicle Technology to be a Key Focus Area of Development

The report offers holistic insights on the aircraft tugs market for the period of forecast between 2018 and 2027. Size of the aircraft tugs market has been evaluated in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). A scrutinized assessment on the aircraft tugs market has also been offered, which includes key dynamics such as growth opportunities, trends, confinements and drivers, impacting the aircraft tugs market.

Towbar-based aircraft tugs have witnessed pervasive demand over the years, as a go-to equipment for towing aircrafts, however concerns remain regarding their limited speed, time-intensive installation, and cost-intensive staff training. These challenges have led the aircraft tugs manufacturers to join forces to develop advanced solutions for offsetting uncertainties and operational risks associated with towbar-based aircraft tugs. This has further led the trend of “towbar to towbarless” in the aircraft tugs market. Collaborative development and launch of the eJP Towbarless Tug is a key aspect backing the trend.

The advent of the electric aircraft tugs has revolutionized the aircraft tugs market in the recent past. As the electric variants facilitate handling and are more reliable in terms of operations, gas-based and gasoline-based aircraft tugs are expected to be fast replaced by these in the foreseeable future. Airlines are incorporating the electric aircraft tugs for eliminating the routine maintenance requirements associated with their conventional counterparts. Improvements in the battery technologies, from SiC and lead acid batteries to the lithium ion, has further augured well for the development and penetration of the electric aircraft tugs in the market place.

Self-driving technology has been permeating the banks of the aircraft tug developments, as leading players focus on easing the aircraft towing activities with minimal human intervention. Ground support equipment producers and the airline field operators are also directing their focus toward self-driving aircraft tugs, driven by the onus on ensuring safe and efficient towing operations even in dynamic environment.

The report offers an exhaustive segmental analysis on the aircraft tugs market. Key segments of the aircraft tugs market have been represented methodically through a taxonomy table. Important numbers associated with the market segments have been offered in the report, which include CAGR, revenues, volume, and market share in terms of value and volume.

Aircraft Tugs Market: Research Scope

This study offers a detailed forecast of the aircraft tugs market covering all the key dynamics that have a significant impact on the market expansion. A long-term forecast has been offered on the aircraft tugs market, so as to enable readers in making accurate and successful decisions for future business trajectory. An executive summary of the aircraft tugs market has been offered that offers the readers with imperative numbers associated with key segments as well as the global market.

An overview of the market is delivered after the executive summary, which includes a concise introduction to the aircraft tugs market along with the definition of the product – ‘aircraft tugs.’ Key segments in the aircraft tugs market have been identified and a detailed forecast has been offered, along with the historical data. Regional analysis of the aircraft tugs market include MEA, APEJ, Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America. A country level assessment of all these regional markets of aircraft tugs has been offered, along with an in-depth assessment of the regional trends.

Aircraft Tugs Market: Competition Assessment

This study also delivers insights into the competition landscape of the aircraft tugs market, wherein key players operating in the market have been identified and profiled. A dashboard view of all the market player has been given in the competition landscape chapter, and occupancy of these players across regions has been systematically represented with the aid of an intensity map.

The report offers a detailed analysis on the company overview, product overview, recent development and key financial of the aircraft tugs market players. A SWOT analysis has also been offered on each aircraft tugs market player profiled in the report. Key aircraft tugs market players profiled in the report include Textron GSE, JBT Corporation, TREPEL Aircraft Equipment GmbH, TLD Group SAS, and LEKTRO, Inc.

