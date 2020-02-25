Aircraft Tugs Market: Aircraft Tugs with 151-260 Tons Handling Capacity to Remain Top-Seller

Fact.MR’s report titled “Aircraft Tugs Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027,” offered in-depth analysis on key dynamics, including growth determinants, impediments, opportunities, and trends, which have significant impact on prospects of the aircraft tugs market. Size of the aircraft tugs market has been evaluated in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).

The aircraft tugs market continues on an impressive trajectory, with global sales estimated to increase by nearly 400 units in 2018 over 2017, according to a recently published Fact.MR study. A combination of several factors, ranging from rising procurement costs to concerns regarding ground support inefficiency, influence growth of the aircraft tugs market.

The study foresees sales of towbarless aircraft tugs to be approximately 2X greater than their conventional/towbar variants. This is mainly because leading companies have been shifting their focus to towbarless aircraft tugs, which in turn has led conventional tugs to soon approach a phase of redundancy.

Aircraft Tugs with 151-260 Tons Handling Capacity to Remain Top-Seller

Sensing varied requirements of end-users, manufacturers have introduced aircraft tugs with different handling capacities ranging from up to 50 tons to more than 260 tons. Gains are expected to remain largest from the aircraft tugs with 151-260 tons handling capacity- global sales estimated at nearly 2,900 units in 2018. Aircraft tugs market growth will also be complemented by steady demand for aircraft tugs with 51-150 tons handling capacity.

Self-Driving Vehicle Technology to be a Key Focus Area of Development

Self-driving vehicle technology has been witnessing robust application in the development of aircraft tugs to facilitate aircraft towing at busy aircrafts. Airline field operators and GSE equipment manufacturers have been focusing on the development of self-driving aircraft tugs, supervised by ATC controllers, ground crew, or pilots. Increased concentration on ensuring effecting and safe towing of aircraft in highly dynamic environment. Self-driving aircraft tugs are likely witness bright future prospects, with the potential for significant reduction in fuel emissions, community noise, and fuel costs, meanwhile addressing added complexity of the air terminal operations.

Rise in airport expansion worldwide continue to favor growth of the GSE equipment industry, and aircraft tugs are no exception. The IATA estimates over 50% of the global population to prefer air travel by the end of 2036, which has led airports worldwide to focus more on efficient utilization and optimization of GSE, thereby impacting aircraft tugs development and sales. Emphasis on reduction in service time per flight that varies with greater rate of air traffic has led to fast replacement of aircraft tugs with towbars with towbarless aircraft tugs. In addition, preference is witnessing a shift from gasoline-based aircraft tugs to electric aircraft tugs for resolving bottlenecks as well as delays in processes, thereby reducing operational costs as a consequence.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR’s report offers a comprehensive assessment of the aircraft tugs market’s competition landscape, and identified and profiles key aircraft tugs manufacturers. Presence of the aircraft tugs market players has been tracked and portrayed via an intensity map. A dashboard view of the aircraft tugs market players has also been offered in the report.

The report offers a detailed analysis on the company overview, product overview, recent development and key financial of the aircraft tugs market players. A SWOT analysis has also been offered on each aircraft tugs market player profiled in the report. Key aircraft tugs market players profiled in the report include Textron GSE, JBT Corporation, TREPEL Aircraft Equipment GmbH, TLD Group SAS, and LEKTRO, Inc.

