Aircraft Tractor Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Aircraft towing tractors (conventional/towbar and towbarless) are an important part of the airport ground support equipment industry. These specially designed low-profile vehicles perform the functions of pushing back an aircraft from its gate, towing the aircraft between its hangar and gate, and towing for maintenance purposes.
The global production of aircraft tractor is about 3464 Unit in 2017, Europe is the largest production region in 2017, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the aircraft tractor is mainly produced in developed countries.
The average price of aircraft tractor is about 100000 USD per Unit in 2017, the average gross margin is about 37%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend.
According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Tractor market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 420 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Tractor business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Tractor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Aircraft Tractor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Conventional Tractors
Towbarless Tractors
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Civil Aviation
Military
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912032-global-aircraft-tractor-market-growth-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
TLD group
Goldhofer AG
TUG
TREPEL
Nepean
Eagle Tugs
Douglas
Fresia SpA
JBT Aero
Kalmar Motor AB
Lektro
Weihai Guangtai
Charlatte Manutention
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aircraft Tractor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Aircraft Tractor market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aircraft Tractor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aircraft Tractor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Aircraft Tractor Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Aircraft Tractor Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Aircraft Tractor Segment by Type
2.2.1 Conventional Tractors
2.2.2 Towbarless Tractors
2.3 Aircraft Tractor Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Aircraft Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Aircraft Tractor Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Aircraft Tractor Segment by Application
2.4.1 Civil Aviation
2.4.2 Military
2.5 Aircraft Tractor Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Aircraft Tractor Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Aircraft Tractor Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Aircraft Tractor by Players
3.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Aircraft Tractor Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Aircraft Tractor Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Aircraft Tractor Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Aircraft Tractor Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Aircraft Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Aircraft Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Aircraft Tractor Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 TLD group
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.1.3 TLD group Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 TLD group News
12.2 Goldhofer AG
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.2.3 Goldhofer AG Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Goldhofer AG News
12.3 TUG
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.3.3 TUG Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 TUG News
12.4 TREPEL
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.4.3 TREPEL Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 TREPEL News
12.5 Nepean
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.5.3 Nepean Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Nepean News
12.6 Eagle Tugs
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.6.3 Eagle Tugs Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Eagle Tugs News
12.7 Douglas
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Aircraft Tractor Product Offered
12.7.3 Douglas Aircraft Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Douglas News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3912032-global-aircraft-tractor-market-growth-2019-2024
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)