Aircraft Tractor Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Aircraft towing tractors (conventional/towbar and towbarless) are an important part of the airport ground support equipment industry. These specially designed low-profile vehicles perform the functions of pushing back an aircraft from its gate, towing the aircraft between its hangar and gate, and towing for maintenance purposes.

The global production of aircraft tractor is about 3464 Unit in 2017, Europe is the largest production region in 2017, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the aircraft tractor is mainly produced in developed countries.

The average price of aircraft tractor is about 100000 USD per Unit in 2017, the average gross margin is about 37%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Tractor market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 420 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Tractor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Tractor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Tractor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Conventional Tractors

Towbarless Tractors

Segmentation by application:

Civil Aviation

Military

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

TLD group

Goldhofer AG

TUG

TREPEL

Nepean

Eagle Tugs

Douglas

Fresia SpA

JBT Aero

Kalmar Motor AB

Lektro

Weihai Guangtai

Charlatte Manutention

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Tractor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Tractor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Tractor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Tractor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

