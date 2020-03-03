Aircraft Towing Equipment Market – Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2023

Global Aircraft Towing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Information by Equipment Type (Towbar Tractors and Towbarless Tractors), Mode of Propulsion (Non-Electric, Electric, and Hybrid Propulsion), End User (Commercial and Military), and Region—Forecast till 2023

The aircraft towing equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

The report on the global aircraft towing equipment market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global aircraft towing equipment market has three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global aircraft towing equipment market by equipment type, mode of propulsion, end user, and region.

Aircraft towing equipment is ground support equipment used to move aircraft. It is used to decrease fuel consumption when an aircraft is on ground. The major drivers for the growth of the global aircraft towing equipment market are the rising demand for hybrid and electric aircraft towing equipment, technological developments, increase in air passenger and cargo traffic, and the growing number of airlines and airports.

The global aircraft towing equipment market has been segmented by equipment type, mode of propulsion, end user, and region. Based on equipment type, the market has been divided into towbar tractors and towbarless tractors. In 2017, the towbar tractors segment accounted for the larger market share. However, the towbarless tractors segment is estimated to be the faster-growing market during the forecast period as these tractors offer increased efficiency and are cost-effective as compared to towbar tractors.

Segmentation:

Equipment Type

Towbar Tractors

Towbarless Tractors

Mode of Propulsion

Non-Electric

Electric

Hybrid

End User

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players:

Aero Specialties, Inc

Cavotec SA

Douglas Equipment Ltd

Flightline Support Ltd

Gate GSE

Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg Co. Ltd

JBT Corporation (US),

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd

Avia Equipment Pte Ltd

