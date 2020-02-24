Aircraft Seating Market 2019: Global Construction Industry Highlights by Competitive Scenario, Impact of New Innovations, Worldwide Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Drivers and Challenges With Regional Forecast By 2023

Market Research Future added New Report Named “Global Aircraft Seating Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” to its Database

Global Aircraft Seating Market Information by Seat Type (First Class, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy), Aircraft Type (Wide body, Narrow body, and Regional Transport Aircraft), Fit type (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and Region – Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The overall aircraft seating market in the globe is largely dominated by the passengers various requirement regarding seating comfort. For the long-distance journey, aircraft seat fitted into passenger airlines are designed to develop better relationship between passenger and the company. Similarly, manufacturers in the global aircraft seating market are targeting upon designing seats with an ergonomic and aesthetic design, which enables them in serving the needs of passengers across different cultures. Airlines sometimes go with both, high and low-end options, varying the seating, depending on the market/route, flight timing or target audience.

In Premium configuration, the aircraft is arranged for premium economy, business and first class seats, with less or no economy class seats.

While, in Standard seating configuration, the aim is to increase the seating density per aircraft, adding more economy class seats to the premium economy, business, and first class. Standard configuration is generally used for the most part of the airline’s flight network while premium configuration aircraft are mainly used on special routes or flight timing.

One of the greatest challenges to introduce design innovations in aviation is the restrictive cost, mainly driven by the safety and certification requirements (crash test, flammability, evacuation requirements etc.), which requires specialisation in this field. Moreover, good design takes time to reach the assembly from the prototype of the aircraft.

Minimizing weight is crucial to achieving the optimum ratio between payload and range for an aircraft and indirectly low fuel consumption. Weight reduction is a motivator for the majority of the advances in the aerospace industry. Advanced seats are designed to meet the highest customer expectations in terms of in-flight entertainment technology and comfort. For example, Lufthansa has designed a new lightweight seat for the business and economy classes of its European short-haul and medium-haul fleet. This aircraft seat is also used by Lufthansa subsidiaries Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines and Brussels Airlines.

The global aircraft seating market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The aircraft seating market, with the highest rate of the commercial aircraft cabin interior market, is forecast to undergo high growth rate in the markets of Saudi Arabia, North America, and Europe. The reason behind this may be the increased popularity of business and ultra-luxury segments of air transport. The seats used in the most luxurious segments can cost over USD 460,000. Hence, this is a high-value segment and will drastically contribute in the growth of the aircraft seating market.

The commercial aircraft seating market in the Americas is expected to grow with the rising number of aircraft in service, and hence the use of the aircraft seat for new aircraft as well as the retrofit purposes. In 2013 there was an aircraft fleet of 8,050, in service, in the region; 6,550 of which was in North America, and the remaining 1,420 aircraft were in Latin America. The region is expected to see a demand for a new fleet of 11000 over the next two decades.

Americas is the major markets in terms of global aircraft retrofit and MRO market. In 2014, the Americas accounted for 35.18 percent (North America: 30.68 percent, S. America: 4.51 percent) of the global aircraft MRO market.

Owing to the increased sale of commercial jets, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to have the fastest growth rate. India and China can be among the biggest contributors of the aircraft seating market by 2023. North America, however, would remain the largest market, globally.

Some major driving factors for the global aircraft seating market include the provision of proper safety and security in aircraft and the mandatory government regulations. Moreover, rise in manufacture of aircraft across the globe, growth percentage in the aviation sector, high disposable income of consumers, and a gradual rise in investments in flight seats by manufacturing companies are also expected to add to the growth of the flight seat market, globally. Also, increased tapping of aircraft seat manufacturers in the emerging regions such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa, growth in trade and tourism, across the globe, are other significant reasons for the rise of growth of this market.

Key Players

In the Middle East, the key airline companies, such as Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, propel the market. Some major aircraft seat manufacturers are also focusing on catering these airlines to increase their sales and revenue. Similarly, the emerging regions such as Asia, Africa, and South America, have immense potential and are considered to grow, exponentially, during the forecast period.

The key players of this market are B/E Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Aviointeriors S.p.A. (Italy), Acro Aircraft Seating (U.K.), Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. (U.K.), Haeco Americas (U.S.), Geven S.P.A(Italy), Sogerma S.A. (France) and ZIM Flugsitz GmbH (Germany).

