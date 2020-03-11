Aircraft Seals Market – Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects and Forecast up to 2023

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Seal Type (Dynamic and Static), Application (Engine, Airframe, Flight Control System, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), Material (Composites, Polymers, & Metals), Vendor (OEM & Aftermarket), Platform (Commercial, Military), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Aircraft Seals Market, tracking six market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the aircraft seals market by its seal type, application, material, vendor, platform, and region.

Market Scenario:

A seal is one of the vital components of an aircraft and prevents the passage, flow, or leakage of a gas or fluid between the components. It is designed to provide long service life and low friction for extreme pressure applications over a wide temperature range. The increasing need for high-temperature resistant material will create new growth opportunities for the market players. The factors driving the growth of the aircraft seals market are the increasing demand for new commercial and business aircraft, increased defense spending, replacement of old aircraft seals, and growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries, such as China and India. However, there are some shortcomings in the operative performance of aircraft seals such as recyclability issues of composite materials and backlogs in aircraft deliveries. The market for aircraft seals is estimated to witness 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The factors responsible for the growing use of aircraft seals are the increasing demand for new commercial and business aircraft, increased defense spending, replacement of old aircraft seals, and growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries, such as China and India. There were several contracts that fueled the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Seal Type

Dynamic

Static

By Application

Engine Airframe

Flight Control System

Landing Gear

Wheels & Brakes

Others

By Material

Composites

Polymers

Metals

By Vendor

OEM

Aftermarket

By Platform

Commercial

Military

By Aircraft Type

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players:

The key players in the aircraft seals market are Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt Plc (U.K), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), SKF (Sweden), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Brown Aircraft Supply Inc. (U.S.), Hutchinson SA (France), Saint-Gobain (France), and Technetics Group (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future, due to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers and engine OEMs. Furthermore, the increased deliveries of commercial aircraft and the presence of MRO facilities in the U.S. and Canada have contributed to the high demand for aircraft seals. Asia Pacific region follows the North American region in the global market due to increased air travel because of the rising per capita disposable income in the region. Thus, the aircraft seals market is estimated to witness rapid growth, at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018 to 2023.

