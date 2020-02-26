Aircraft Oxygen System Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Aircraft Oxygen System Market Insights

Increasing air travel continues to remain a preliminary factor influencing the development of advanced aircraft oxygen system. According to the analysis of IATA (International Air Transport Association), around 7.8 billion passengers are expected to adopt air travel by 2036. This has paved potential pathways for aircraft oxygen system manufacturers to introduce advanced products for airlines, which is projected to spearhead the growth of the aircraft oxygen system market in the coming years. Moreover, in order to cope up with the cabin pressure in the aircraft, it has been recommended by the ICAO (International civil Aviation Organization) to use supplementary oxygen to avoid hypoxia which has fuelled the sales of aircraft oxygen system.

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of new generation aircrafts are engaged in integrating advanced features. This has encouraged incorporation of smart aircraft oxygen system that includes sensors for detecting oxygen levels and facilitate uninterrupted supply of oxygen. For instance, the OBOGS (On Board Oxygen Generating System) produces oxygen and carries out filtration, oxygen gas monitoring and quality control in aircrafts. Introduction of novel technologies in the aircraft oxygen system by manufacturers to achieve sustenance in the competitive environment, is likely to impact the sales of aircraft oxygen system, depending on the aircraft type and technological compatibility of advanced aircraft oxygen system, which is expected to influence growth of the aircraft oxygen system market in the coming years.

Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Introduction

Aircrafts generally fly in low air pressure area rendering the atmospheric air undesirable within the aircraft cabin. Hence, internal systems are employed to generate surface specific conditions within the cabin so as to support the passengers within an aircraft and maintain cabin pressurization. These systems are known as aircraft oxygen systems and in the present market scenario is installed in every aircraft built so far. In addition to its purpose to maintain surface level atmospheric conditions, it also helps in controlling humidity levels and temperature as well. Emergency oxygen system is a part of the main aircraft oxygen system and is deployed whenever the primary system fails or shuts down.

Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Dynamics

Air travel has been steadily improving over the past couple of years owing to affordability and conveyance it offers to the consumers. Growing disposable income among the working class population and migration of the same from rural to urban areas has increased the demand for air travelling and is anticipated to continue in the future. The two major players in the commercial aircraft manufacture have predicted that the demand for new passenger aircrafts is expected to grow by more than hundred percent owing to the rate at which passenger count has increased. Reports published by IATA (International Air Transport Association) suggest that passenger growth has averaged around 2% on yearly basis touching 3.8 billion passengers in the 2016 alone, prompting the airline carriers to order new aircrafts in large number. This changing trend is the key factor in establishing a positive growth for the aircraft oxygen system market.

Regulation and policies formed by various airline associations mandate regular maintenance and replacement of worn out aircraft parts. This has led to a positive growth in aircraft MRO ((Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services wherein aircrafts are refurbished regularly in order to stock aircrafts with latest parts and systems. A growing trend within the airline industry is that airline carriers that are among the top players regularly lease their older aircraft fleet to smaller airline carriers. This helps the top players the generate investment to order and purchase newer aircrafts.

It is a well-known fact the aircraft manufacture requires huge amount of investment, planning, lead time among others. Such factors tend to create undelivered backlogs whenever large number of orders are placed by various airline carriers. This can act as a restraint to the growth of aircraft oxygen system market leading to delayed deliveries of the system and payments as well. Lack of well-knit supply chain of the system is another factor acting as a roadblock to the growth of the market.

Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Regional Outlook

The market performance of aircraft oxygen system depends upon the production numbers of an aircraft. The two largest players involved in commercial aircraft production are based in North America and Europe region while some smaller players have their bases in Canada, Brazil and France. Collectively it can be said that the aircraft oxygen system market is expected to generate high sales return in North America, Europe and Latin America owing to the presence of large scale manufacturers forming the OEM segment of the market as well as strong performance in the aftermarket segment as well. However, the performance in other regions including Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to solely depend on how frequently the systems are replaced on an existing aircraft fleet through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) hence generating revenue largely from the aftermarket segment.

Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Market Participants

Below are some of the players in the global Aircraft Oxygen System market, identified within the value chain:

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace ADR

Cobham plc

Technodinamika, JSC

Precise Flight, Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Aviation Oxygen Systems Inc.

Essex Industries, Inc.

East/West Industries, Inc.

Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

