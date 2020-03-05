Aircraft Nacelle Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2028 – Future Market Insights

Aircraft Nacelle Market: Introduction:

Aircraft designing is multifaceted and complex process that embraces many technical challenges and therefore require intelligent aerodynamic knowledge for configuring the aircraft geometry to suit customer’s demand. Furthermore, it involves configuring aircraft weight, drag, shape, and computing available thrust along with substantiating performance to meet government regulatory standards for safety, environmental, material choice, and structural layout related issues.

The engine is considered as the heart of any powered-aircraft system where aircraft nacelle is the essential compliment which constitutes the aircraft propulsion system. Aircraft nacelle is a high-tech complex system, integrating thrust reverser, and thus helps in holding & protecting the engine, and optimizing the air flows through the engine. Furthermore, aircraft nacelle manages several functions such as protection from fire, internal and external temperature differences management, deicing, noise abatement, aesthetic appearance, and braking of the aircraft.

Moreover, the integrated thrust reverser in the aircraft nacelle helps in improving the service life of propulsion system, reducing its maintainability, weight, and making it more reliable for operations further. The introduction of new generation nacelle system with technological progress in metal alloy, and acoustic treatment fields to provide more aerodynamic, quieter, lighter, and high performance aircraft nacelle. Therefore, the above mentioned factors and stringent norms and standards related to manufacturing process to augment the growth of global aircraft nacelle market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Nacelle Market: Dynamics:

The growing demand for aircraft nacelle for protection from fire, better safety across various types of aircrafts such as mainline commercial jets, regional jets, and business jets are expected to drive the global aircraft nacelle market over the forecast period. Furthermore, integrated thrust reverser in the aircraft nacelle helps in keeping the aircraft to remain lined up during the landing on a slippery runways, helps in noise reduction, and optimum braking effort, which is further estimated to fuel the growth of global aircraft nacelle market.

Furthermore, the advancement in component manufacturing through using advanced titanium alloys resulting in low noise and better safety are expected to drive the global aircraft nacelle market over the next few years. The rising passenger traffic, along with growth in tourism industry leading to demand for more aircrafts is estimated to attribute towards the growth of global aircraft nacelle market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Nacelle Market: Segmentation:

The global aircraft nacelle market can be segmented into aircraft type, material, engine type, application and region.

On the basis of aircraft type, global aircraft nacelle market is segmented into:

Regional Jets

Business Jets

Commercial Aircrafts

On the basis of material type, global aircraft nacelle market is segmented into:

Composites

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Nickel Chromium

Stainless Steel

On the basis of engine type, global aircraft nacelle market is segmented into:

Gas Turbine

Turbofan

Turboprop

On the basis of application, global aircraft nacelle market is segmented into:

Commercial

Military

Aircraft Nacelle Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global aircraft nacelle market owing to growing investments in the aircraft industry in China, India and ASEAN countries. With increasing tourism and passenger traffic gaining double-digit growth during the forecast period, the market is expected to touch higher. North America is estimated to dominate the global aircraft nacelles market owing to significant domestic and international aircraft movements in over 2000 airports in the U.S. alone. The U.S. is one of the busiest airports in the world owing to growing tourism, business and domestic travel. Europe is expected to account for over one-fourth of the total aircraft nacelle market due to large aircraft movements in major airports of U.K., Germany, France, Russia and other major countries, which account for over 60% of domestic passengers. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to play a significant role in the growth of aircraft nacelle market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Nacelle Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global aircraft nacelle market are:

Safran Nacelles

Bombardier

UTC

Leonardo

Triumph Group

GKN plc

