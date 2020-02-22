Aircraft MRO 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.

The global aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China, Singapore and Korea. North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (41%) in 2017, followed by Europe.

The global Aircraft MRO market is valued at 117700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 146100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft MRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

