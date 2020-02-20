Aircraft Leasing Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.