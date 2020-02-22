Aircraft Landing Gear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

On the basis of the geography, aircraft landing gear market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. United States is estimated to hold the dominant position in the market on the basis of passenger carried followed by the China. As per International Air Transport Association (IATA), China will overcome the US and become leading aviation market by passenger during 2022-23. Additionally, India is estimated to be third largest aviation market by passenger supressing the UK by 2025.

Key players of aircraft landing gear market include SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Héroux-Devtek Inc., AAR Corp., CIRCOR International, Eaton Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Triumph Group, and others. The companies are studied with different aspects in order to get information about strategies opted by them in recent period. Major activities that the companies are implementing in aircraft landing gear market are merger and acquisition, and product launch.

Companies Mentioned

1. AAR Corp.

2. Advantage Aviation Technologies, Inc.

3. CIRCOR International, Inc.

4. Eaton Corp.

5. Héroux-Devtek Inc

6. Honeywell International, Inc.

7. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

8. Magellan Aerospace Corp.

9. Safran Landing Systems

10. SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc.

11. Triumph Group

12. United Technologies Corp.

13. Whippany Actuation Systems

14. McFarlane Aviation, Inc.