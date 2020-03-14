Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2028

Rapid expansion of the global tourism and travel industry is expected to positively impact growth of the aviation industry. Growing demand for attractive aircraft interior lighting systems, coupled with growing preference for comfortable and luxurious travelling, will continue to raise significant demand for advanced aircraft interior lighting in the foreseeable future.

MRO Services to Play a Vital Role in the Growth of Companies in the Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Landscape

Current aircraft interior lighting market scenario indicates that the leading companies are aiming at MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services and aftermarket for aircraft interior lighting. Key strategies undertaken by several players are inclusive of new contracts and developments. With surging need for safe and comfortable flights, aviation industry manufacturers are planning to develop eco-friendly and technologically advanced aircraft interior lighting systems.

Manufacturers are expected to witness increasing demand and supply from military carriers for aircraft interior lighting for improving and upgrading their maintenance activities. In addition, manufacturers are also planning to expand their product portfolio of aircraft interior lighting systems by entering into collaborations with service providers.

UTC Aerospace Systems has entered into a strategic collaboration with Aernnova Aerospace for improving aircraft structural composites architecture and design. The combined expertise with regards to aircraft interior design is expected to offer advanced and competitive solutions to the aircraft interior lighting market.

STG Aerospace Ltd experienced a significant success lately by attaining FAA certification for its Airbus liTeMood® LED, which is an innovative lighting solution for A320 family. This innovative aircraft interior lighting is a dynamic and programmable retrofit lighting technology. Manufacturers are seeking opportunities by developing affordable and more effective plug-and-play systems that offers both enhanced and classic CIDS (Collaborative Instructional Design System).

Cobham plc recently developed new Smart Plate, the company’s LED Wi-Fi sign that was created in collaboration with RUAG Aviation. This innovative aircraft interior lighting helps passengers with information regarding Wi-Fi availability, thereby enhancing aircraft in-flight facilities benefitting the airliners.

Advanced Cabin Interior Lighting to Boost Aircraft Interior Lighting Market

Surging demand for upgraded cabin interiors delivering enhanced effectiveness, thereby catering to passenger-satisfaction needs is likely to accelerate growth of the aircraft interior lighting market. Rising focus on passenger experience and safety compliance is likely to influence growth of the aircraft interior lighting market. Implementation of new aircraft interior lighting with low-mass has been taken up as an innovative strategy that helps in enhancing industry demand.

Lighting Enhancements with Next-generation Mood Lighting to Open Numerous Doors to Innovation Opportunities

A relatively new yet popular standard feature on a majority of new aircraft deliveries post 2016, mood lighting offers an enhanced travelling experience. While manufacturers are rapidly adapting to this trend with an objective to extend brands in aircraft interiors, the introduction of next-generation mood lighting has unlocked lucrative avenues for developing signature lighting systems in the aircraft interior lighting market.

Another growing trend of speedy orders and deliveries in the commercial industry will indirectly push the growth of aircraft interior lighting market. With 5G technology on the horizon, aircraft manufacturers are focusing on the development of cost-effective and innovative solutions for aircraft interior lighting. Stringent regulatory norms are however expected to restrict aircraft interior lighting market growth. Dearth of profitable airlines across emerging regions will adversely impact the growth of aircraft interior lighting market.

Increasing Number of Commercial Aircraft to Drive Innovation in Developed Regions

Increasing number of commercial aircraft manufacturers, especially in North America, are generating a significant demand for aircraft interior lighting products. Growing presence of Boeing in the U.S is anticipated to contribute majorly towards acceleration of North America’s aircraft interior lighting market growth. Moreover, escalating demand for very large body aircraft from GCC countries is expected to push the demand-supply scenario of aircraft interior lighting in Middle East & Africa.

Rising air passenger traffic leads to surging demand for aircraft interior lighting, thereby turning out to be a trend for APAC aircraft interior lighting market over the forecast period. Increasing number of aircraft fleet in APAC with emergence of new airliners demanding modern infrastructure and new technologies supports the growth of the APAC aircraft interior lighting market. Rapidly thriving economies such as India and China are expected to witness tremendous development in the aviation industry due to high investment initiatives by governments as well as private entities.

Categorization of Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Has Been Done Into Application, Product Type, Aircraft Type and Fit Type

Based on application, aircraft interior lighting market has been segmented into

Cockpit

Lavatory

Cabin crew area

Passenger seating area

Based on product type, aircraft interior lighting market has been classified into

Emergency and signage lights

Floor strips lights

Reading lights

General illumination lights

Low profile ambient lights

Based on aircraft type, aircraft interior lighting market has been fragmented into

Regional aircraft

Very large body aircraft

Wide body aircraft

Narrow body aircraft

Based on fit type, aircraft interior lighting market has been divided into