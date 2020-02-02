Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market: Mainly driven by continuous growing adoption of heat exchanger for pre coolers, intercoolers, evaporators

Heat exchangers are the vital tool in thermal engineering field, like refrigeration, power system cooling, electronic cooling, and for air conditioning. Enhanced heat transfer methods provide passive and active enhancement of heat exchanger. Heat exchangers are being commonly used in the aircraft for cooling hydraulics, auxiliary power unit, rammed air, gearbox and other components. The growth of aircraft heat exchanger is highly reliant on the rising demand of commercial aircraft and UAVs in the aerospace and defense industry.

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuously growing adoption of heat exchanger for various applications like pre coolers, intercoolers, evaporators, condensers and radiators is acting as a major growth driver for the aircraft heat exchanger market. Therefore, the growth of the global air transport and succeeding demand for the introduction of new aircraft having more passenger carrying capacity is also one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of aircraft heat exchanger during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for the fighter jets and increase in the defense spending is also anticipated to increase the demand of aircraft heat exchanger in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the aircraft heat exchanger market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the aircraft heat exchanger market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the backlogs in the aircraft deliveries. Issues with the availability of the raw material is also acting as one of the major constraint for the aircraft heat exchanger market. Lack of awareness of the user is also a restraint as the choice of heat exchangers can sometimes be limited to the high pressure operation. Issues related to transforming from the legacy heat exchangers with the new heat exchangers are also acting as restraining factor for the aircraft heat exchanger market. Technological advancement in the environmental control system and development in additive manufacturing is expected to act as key opportunities for the aircraft heat exchanger market.

Request Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40904

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market: Key Segments

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the global aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, application and geography. Based on the type, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into plate-In and flat tube. Based on platform, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into rotary wing aircraft, fixed wing aircraft and UAVs. Based on the application, the aircraft heat exchanger market can be segmented into engine system and environmental control system.

Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. By application, the environmental control system segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period.

Get Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40904

Growing demand for the heat exchanger in the environmental control system of the aircraft for the purpose of controlling the amount of cooling airflow in aircraft cabin and growing usage of air cycle machine and thermal management system is expected to create significant opportunity for aircraft heat exchanger market. Geographically, the global aircraft heat exchanger market is mainly driven by North America region due to significant increase in the number of commercial aircraft and UAV delivered in the U.S. and Canada.

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the aircraft heat exchanger market includes Ametek, Jamco, Honeywell International, Aavid Thermalloy, Liebherr-International, Lytron, TAT Technologies, Meggitt, Triumph Group, United Technologies, Wall Colmonoy and Woodward among others.