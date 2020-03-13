Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Aircraft Health Monitoring Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The health monitoring management system has prominent function to improve the security and dependability of the aircraft, it can also shorten the maintenance cycle by a large margin, and improves the maneuver rate at the same time. The developments in domestic and international aircrafts and the key technology of the health monitoring management system of aircraft and carries the analysis and research to its implementation method.

The health monitoring management system of the aircraft is based on wireless sensor network technology, built-in-testing technology and ultra-broadband communication. Analysis of the data resources relevant to the operation and maintenance of the aircraft through the data mining techniques. A real-time aircraft health monitoring systems can perceive, classify and predict the failure in time; it can reduce the maintenance expense and optimizing the life-span of the key part of an aircraft.

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

The health monitoring system predicts the failure situations of system and sub-system of aircraft by state of the detection system, confirm its surplus life-span and utilize the multi-sensors information integration technology to diagnose the systematic failure, this will drive the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Helps to reduce the maintenance cost, and the crash rate of the weaponry, it also improve the rate of attendance of the weaponry, which will boost the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Market Restraints:

Risks Associated with Cybersecurity and Lack of Common Data Standards will hamper the growth of global aircraft health monitoring market.

Lack of management system and funding along with nullification of crash risks are the major restraints to the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Market Segmentation

By aircraft type

The aircraft health monitoring market is segmented based on aircraft type, including commercial aircraft, military aircraft and others. Military aircraft is dominating the global aircraft health monitoring market and it is expected to grow in the forecasting period. Due to the reduction of crash rate of the weapons, and huge investment from military sector for new aircrafts.

By geography:

Based on the geography, North America is dominating the global aircraft health monitoring system market and it is expected to grow in the forecast period. As the U.S. government has taken an initiative towards the development of commercial aircraft industry by partnering with the Boeing Company, and has invested around USD 447 million for aerospace R&D projects.

Asia-Pacific has also shown growth in 2017, as some regions in Asia such as Indian, government have changed its strategies to attract new players in the aviation market, for which it allowed domestic private players in aerospace manufacturing and R&D with 100% FDI.

Competitive Landscape

The introduction of new sensors for health monitoring and providing additional functionality to the health monitoring system is leading to the competition among the players for improved features in the aircraft health monitoring systems.

In August 2018, Aircraft maintenance management provider Camp Systems have introduced a new functionality aiming at enhancing the company’s non-scheduled maintenance capabilities. The Camp Engine Health Monitoring “EHM/MTX Integration” service provides operators with expert analysis of their engine’s health and alerts them whenever trend data indicates an inspection or other “on-condition” maintenance action is recommended.

In August 2018, Honeywell’s Integrated Health Monitoring (IHM) Series Aerospace Proximity Sensors for commercial and military aircraft are available from TTI, Inc. Honeywell’s IHM Series Aircraft Proximity Sensors help to increase flight hours and revenue by reducing maintenance requirements.

Key market segments covered

BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

• Commercial aircraft

• Military aircraft

• Others

BY FIT TYPE

• Linefit

• Retrofit

BY SUB-SYSTEM TYPE

• Airborne Health Monitoring Sub-system, (AHMS)

• Ground Health Diagnostic Sub-system, (GHMS)

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT HEALTH MONITORING MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT HEALTH MONITORING MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Market Trends and Developments in Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT HEALTH MONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.1. BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

4.1.1. Commercial aircraft

4.1.2. Military aircraft

4.1.3. Others

4.2. BY FIT TYPE

4.2.1. Linefit

4.2.2. Retrofit

4.3. BY SUB-SYSTEM TYPE

4.3.1. Airborne Health Monitoring Sub-system, (AHMS)

4.3.2. Ground Health Diagnostic Sub-system, (GHMS)

5. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT HEALTH MONITORING MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.A

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Rest of Europe

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Rest of South America

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Market Share/ Rank Analysis

6.2. Key strategies adopted by market players

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Boeing

7.2. Airbus S.A.S.

7.3. UTC Aerospace Systems

7.4. GE Aviation

7.5. Rockwell Collins

7.6. Ultra-Electronics Holdings PLC

7.7. Meggitt PLC

7.8. Rolls-Royce plc

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

