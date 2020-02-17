Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A fuel tank (or petrol tank) is a safe container for flammable fluids. Though any storage tank for fuel may be so called, the term is typically applied to part of an engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled (fuel pump) or released (pressurized gas) into an engine.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of aircraft fuel tanks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2017, global revenue of aircraft fuel tanks is nearly 6.62 M USD; the actual production is about 27.6 K units.

The proportion of flexible tank in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Civil field is the main application of aircraft fuel tanks, and the proportion in 2017 is about 77%. The market share in enjoying increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Fuel Tanks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Fuel Tanks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ContiTech

Meggitt

Zodiac

ATL

Vetus

IMTRA

Magam Safety

GEI Works

Plastimo

Turtle-Pac

Musthane

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Tank

Rigid Tank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil

Military

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Tank

1.2.2 Rigid Tank

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Civil

1.3.2 Military

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ContiTech

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ContiTech Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Meggitt

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Meggitt Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Zodiac

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zodiac Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ATL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ATL Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Vetus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vetus Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 IMTRA

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IMTRA Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Magam Safety

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Magam Safety Aircraft Fuel Tanks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

