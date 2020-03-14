Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Growth Factors by 2027 | FMI Report

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Introduction

Aircraft fuel systems comprise components that ensure uniform flow of clean fuel under constant pressure to the engine under all operating conditions. Aircraft fuel systems differ greatly depending upon the size and type of aircraft in which they are installed. In a most basic arrangement a fuel system will generally consist of a fuel tank associated with fuel lines, which connect to the aircraft engine, however, in cargo aircrafts a fuel system may consist of multiple fuel tanks. Moreover, the type of fuel systems vary for different applications such as commercial, military and UAV. A fuel tank consists of various components for performing desired operation such as pumps, piping, gauges, valves, filters and inserting systems. Furthermore, aircraft fuel systems are designed in such a way that it reduces the maintenance cost of the system. Maintenance and servicing of aircraft fuel systems is done on regular basis for optimizing the performance of the components and system as a whole. Engines such as jet engines consist of emergency system to supply fuel in case of failure of main aircraft fuel system. Moreover, in some cases the emergency aircraft fuel system is duplicate of the main system.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Dynamics

Over the years aircraft deliveries have increased exponentially. This trend is anticipated to be continue over the assessment period. Thus, many aircraft manufacturers are considering to increase their manufacturing capabilities. This will increase the demand of aircraft fuel systems and supplement the growth of the said market over the forecast period. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers are investing on developing lightweight aircraft fuel systems which would cater the advancing demands of the customers. This would further promote the augmentation of market over the assessment period. Furthermore, with fluctuating oil prices, attempts are being made by the manufacturers to improve the fuel efficiency of the aircraft fuel systems, which would enhance the performance of the engine and lower the operating costs. This would further increase the demand of aircraft fuel systems and promote the growth of the said market over the assessment period. Furthermore, the growth of aircraft fuel systems is expected to be further triggered by developments in the commercial aviation and technical advancements in the military aircrafts, resulting in expected increase in the demand of fuel-efficient aircraft fuel systems over the assessment period.

Many aircraft owners are reluctant to install advanced aircraft fuel systems owing to their higher maintenance cost. This would hinder the expected growth of aircraft fuel systems over the assessment period. Some aircraft fuel systems encounter the problem of vapor locking. This could derail the growth of the said market as the owners need to invest more on installing technically advanced fuel systems.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented based on application and engine type.

By Application, the global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented into:

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)

Commercial

Military

By Engine Type, the global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented into:

Turboprop Engine

Helicopter Engine

Jet Engine

UAV Engine

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The air traffic is anticipated to increase at a significant rate in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. This would lead to the increase in deliveries of aircrafts and thus increase the demand of aircraft fueling systems in the APEJ region. The economic slowdowns in the countries of North America and Europe has resulted in decrease in spending for military purpose. This would decrease the investment of manufacturers in developing lightweight and technology advanced aircraft fuel systems and derail the expected growth of aircraft fuel systems in the said market over the assessment period. Sluggish economic growth in the MEA region would lead to steady growth of the said market over the assessment period.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants of the aircraft fuel systems market are: