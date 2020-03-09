AIRCRAFT ENGINE NACELLE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 35.73% AND FORECAST TO 2022

The nacelle is an essential component of the engine which constitutes the aircraft propulsion system. It holds the engine components, optimizes the quantity of air flow through the engine necessary for combustion, and protects the engine from any aggression.
The analysts forecast Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boeing
• GKN
• Leonardo
• Safran
• UTC
Market driver
• Technical advancements in existing engine and nacelle technology
Market challenge
• Maintenance constraints along with cost associated with aircraft engine nacelle
Market trend
• Additive manufacturing for engine component
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Commercial aircraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Business aircraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Military Aircraft– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE
Turboprop engine
Turbofan engine
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Additive manufacturing for engine components
Slimming down of the engine nacelle
Virtual reality solutions to validate the engine nacelle manufacturing tooling
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Boeing
GKN
Leonardo
Safran
UTC
..…..Continued
