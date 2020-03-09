AIRCRAFT ENGINE NACELLE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 35.73% AND FORECAST TO 2022

The nacelle is an essential component of the engine which constitutes the aircraft propulsion system. It holds the engine components, optimizes the quantity of air flow through the engine necessary for combustion, and protects the engine from any aggression.

The analysts forecast Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boeing

• GKN

• Leonardo

• Safran

• UTC

Market driver

• Technical advancements in existing engine and nacelle technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Maintenance constraints along with cost associated with aircraft engine nacelle

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Additive manufacturing for engine component

Market trend

• Additive manufacturing for engine component

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Commercial aircraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Business aircraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Military Aircraft– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE

Turboprop engine

Turbofan engine

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Additive manufacturing for engine components

Slimming down of the engine nacelle

Virtual reality solutions to validate the engine nacelle manufacturing tooling

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Boeing

GKN

Leonardo

Safran

UTC

..…..Continued

