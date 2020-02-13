Aircraft Engine MRO 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share and Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2019

Aircraft Engine MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft engine, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of its engines. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The MRO system can be understood as a complex socio-technical system organized and operated to achieve aircraft availability and operation safety at minimal cost. As a complex socio-technical system, it consists of various layers: The environmental context, organizational structure, management, infrastructure, workers and the technical core.

Scope of the Report:

The largest aircraft engine MRO industry markets have been North America, Europe and China. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Division, , Rolls Royce and MTU, among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest aircraft engine MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local supplier.

This growth of aircraft engine MRO industry is driven by the strong growth of the fleet in the last decade

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Engine MRO is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 43500 million US$ in 2024, from 27000 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Engine MRO in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Rolls-Royce

MTU Maintenance

Lufthansa Technik

Pratt & Whitney

Air France/KLM

Snecma

Delta TechOps

Standard Aero

BBA Aviation

Chromalloy

ITP

Air New Zealand

Bet Shemesh

IAI

Wood Group Turbopower

Sigma Aerospace

Hellenic Aerospace

Sabraliner

Asia Pacific Aerospace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

