Aircraft Drive Shaft And Couplings Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027 According to FMI

A drive shaft, propeller shaft, carden shaft or driving shaft is a mechanical part used for the transmission of torque and the applied rotation to the driven components. The drive shaft is usually employed for the connection of components of a drive train to other parts that are not connected directly due to the long gap between them.

For the proper alignment between the driven and the driving components, the drive shaft is often incorporated with one or multiple couplings or universal joints. Thus, the combination of the drive shaft and the appropriate coupling plays an important role in the transmission of motion from the driving assembly to the driven assembly in an aircraft. For the proper functioning of the drive shaft and the couplings, manufacture and the design of these components play significant roles. The materials used for the manufacturing of these components should be of high standards as these components are subjected to high shear stress and torsion, which can even cause breakdown of the aircraft while in operation. Hence, they must therefore be durable enough to tolerate the stress and its corresponding forces, at the same time, avoid additional weight that would in turn upsurge the inertia of the aircraft.

Aircraft Drive Shaft and Couplings Market: Dynamics

The development of new materials for aircraft drive shaft and couplings, which are lightweight and have long life, will play significant role in the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market in the near future. Additionally, new approaches and technologies towards the manufacture of better aircraft drive shaft and couplings, which can be mounted with perfection on any aircraft, are expected to be the prominent drivers for the global aircraft drive shaft and couplings market growth. State-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and additive manufacturing ease the process as well as enhance the quality of products. This, along with the production of drive shaft and couplings in various complex shapes & designs and in different sizes are noteworthy achievements that are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. At present, more people prefer aircrafts as a comfortable mode of commutation and as a result the aerospace and aircraft industry has witnessed substantial growth, which in turn influenced the positive growth of aircraft drive shaft and couplings market. Furthermore, growth in the production of aircraft and its engine components, which have high surface finish and better quality will propel the growth of the global aircraft drive shaft and couplings market in near future.

Aircraft Drive Shaft and Couplings Market: Segmentation

The aircraft drive shaft and couplings market can be segmented on the basis of Drive Shaft Coupling Type, Sales Channel and Aircraft Size.

By drive shaft coupling type, the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market can be segmented as: Universal Joints Oldham Coupling Flexible Shafts Others

By sales channel, the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market can be segmented as: OEM Aftermarket

By aircraft size, the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market can be segmented as: Small Aircraft Medium Aircraft Large Aircraft



Aircraft Drive Shaft and Couplings Market: Regional Outlook

The market for aircraft drive shaft and couplings is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to hold major shares in the global aircraft drive shaft and couplings market due to the presence of large number of aircrafts in these regions.

Additionally, aircraft manufacturing industries in all developed regions have been exhibiting significant growth in the recent decade. Ongoing research for producing parts and components that can be manufactured in lesser time and effort are considered to be the prominent drivers that will boost the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market growth in these region over the forecast period. Developing nations in the APEJ region, particularly India and China, will play vital roles in the growth of the aircraft drive shaft and couplings market over the upcoming decade.

Aircraft Drive Shaft and Couplings Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Aircraft Drive Shaft and Couplings market, identified across the value chain include:

Kaman

GKN Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

Pankl Racing Systems (Pankl)

Northstar Aerospace

SDP/SI – Stock Drive Products / Sterling Instrument

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit Americas, Inc.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Lawrie Technology, Inc.

HUBER+SUHNER

SS White Aerospace

Umbra Cuscinetti S.p.A.

